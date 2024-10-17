Department of Revenue Reports Significant Progress in Special Campaign 4.0’s Execution Phase

The Department of Revenue (DoR) has set various targets in the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 4.0. Now, in the Execution phase, DoR is making all-out efforts to clear the pendency in all major items of work viz, VIP references, Public Grievances, Review & weeding out of files etc. The campaign commenced on 2nd October 2024 and shall continue till 31st October 2024.

All officers in DoR have been participating in special campaign 4.0 towards 100% achievement of targets set for the campaign. The endeavor has also been to institutionalize Swachhta (cleanliness) in the workplace and surroundings.

The efforts during Special Campaign 4.0 have yielded encouraging outcomes. There has been significant progress under the campaign up to 15.10.2024. Around, 1003 Public Grievances and 10 VIP references have been disposed of. Nearly 333 e-files have been reviewed and 77 files have been closed after review. In addition, 1061 physical files have been reviewed and 506 files have been weeded out. Old dilapidated furniture/fixtures, other waste/Scrap items and e-wastes have been disposed of resulting in freeing up of office space. It has also resulted in earning of Rs. 1,89,100/- as revenue for the department.

DoR remains committed to keeping this momentum going in order to ensure efficiency in disposal of work, cleanliness of the office and public premises and making a positive impact on the environment.