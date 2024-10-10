Department of Revenue Launches Special Campaign 4.0 for Cleanliness and Pending Matter Disposal

The Department of Revenue (DoR), Ministry of Finance, is observing the Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd to 31st October, 2024, with a focus on clearing pending matters and ensuring the Swachhta (cleanliness) of office premises.

During the earlier period Of Special Campaign 3.0 in 2023, the DoR disposed of a total of 12 pending references from Members of Parliament, 110 Public Grievances and 110 Public Grievances Appeals. Further, a total of 580 physical files were weeded out after being reviewed. Further with the scrap disposal, revenue of Rs. 9600/- was also generated. These campaigns have resulted in an overall improvement in the office atmosphere, with better space management and a healthier working environment.

This year also the DoR has formulated a comprehensive plan for clearing pendency, cleanliness, space management, beautification of the offices and review and weeding out of old files.

During the Execution Phase, also known as Phase-II, disposal of all identified pending matters and site cleaning exercises will be undertaken. During the Special Campaign 4.0, the DoR is committed to set new benchmark in efficiency and cleanliness further contributing to a cleaner and more effective governance.