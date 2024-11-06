Department of Revenue achieves 100% target during Special Campaign 4.0 between 2nd -31th October 2024

The Department of Revenue (DoR) has successfully conducted the Special Campaign 4.0 in all the offices under it. The Department had set various targets in the ‘Preparatory Phase’ of Special Campaign 4.0. In the ‘Execution Phase’ from 2nd – 31st Oct. 2024, DoR made all out efforts to achieve the targets in all major items of work viz., VIP references, Public Grievances, review & weeding out of files, among others.

All officers in DoR put in extra efforts and ensured 100% achievement of targets during the campaign. The stress was on to institutionalise Swachhta (cleanliness) in workplace and surroundings.

There has been significant progress under the campaign upto 30.10.2024, as detailed below:-

1003 Public Grievances out of a target of 1003 Public Grievances have been disposed

15 VIP references against the target of 15 VIP references have been disposed

315 e-files out of a target of 315 e-files have been closed after review

1,646 physical files (100%) have been weeded out after reviewing

Old dilapidated furniture/fixtures, other waste/Scrap items and e-wastes have been disposed of resulting in freeing up of office space. It has also resulted in earning of Rs. 1,89,100/- as revenue for the department.

In addition of the above, under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign, DoR planted saplings in DoR and its attached offices.

In another big initiative, e-Court solution was launched in different Authorities under the Department of Revenue, viz. Appellate Tribunal (SAFEMA), Adjudicating Authority (PMLA) and Competent Authority & Administrator located at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

The implementation of e-courts solution would result in enhanced efficiency in case management procedures, and will enable paper-less filing, listing, scheduling, hearing and judgement. It will also facilitate parties to the case to access case information, file petitions and documents electronically and get justice even without any physical attendance in these courts.

It will also help to achieve a simplified, responsive, effective, accountable and transparent working in Government Authorities.

The DoR remains committed to take forward the steps taken during the SCDPM 4.0 throughout the year to ensure efficiency in disposal of work, cleanliness of the office and public premises and making a positive impact on the environment.