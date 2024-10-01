Department of Posts Sets Targets for Special Campaign 4.0

As the Special Campaign 4.0 enters the implementation phase from 2 October to 31 October 2024, the Department of Posts is prepared with its targets in line with the objectives of the campaign . The preparatory stage of the campaign this year was full of activity all over the post office network as it coincided with the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign, which took place between 17 September and 1 October. 2 October observed as Swachhta Diwas, is a convergence point for both the campaigns.

Key points about Special Campaign 4.0:

It builds upon previous campaigns, especially Special Campaign 3.0 , where the Department of Posts covered 75,000 sites, earned Rs 1.51 crore from selling scrap, and engaged in other noteworthy activities.

aims to exceed past achievements by mobilizing staff across all postal establishments. The focus areas for the campaign include: Timely disposal of public grievances and inter-ministerial references. Cleanliness drives. Disposal of scrap Review and weeding of files. Freeing up and reusing space.

Targets for 2024:

Resolution of 80,000 grievances .

. Review and potential weeding out of 90,000 files .

. Early disposal of 239 pending public appeals .

. Conducting cleanliness campaigns at 1,00,000 sites across India.

The campaign emphasizes reducing pendency and institutionalizing Swachhata across the postal network imbibing the theme of “ Swabhav Swachhta Sanskar Swachhta” into daily habits of all post office staff and the citizens they serve . The Department of Posts with its wide reach, presence and values is expected to play a pivotal role in this national initiative in transforming governance and society in line with the aspirations of all Indian citizens.