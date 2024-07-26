Department of Posts Releases Commemorative Stamp to Mark 25 Years of Kargil Victory

Department of Posts released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Dras, Kargil in Ladakh today. This special issue celebrates the 25th anniversary of India’s resounding victory in the Kargil War, paying homage to the unmatched bravery, determination, and sacrifice of our armed forces.

On this day, twenty-five years ago, the Indian Armed Forces, through sheer courage and relentless spirit, evicted Pakistani intruders from the icy heights of Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh during Operation Vijay. This operation, often referred to as the Kargil War, is a testament to the indomitable will and heroism of our soldiers and young officers.

Commemorative Stamp Release: The commemorative postage stamp released today at Dras, Kargil, a tribute to these heroes and their legacy. With the advent of satellite television during the Kargil War, the valour of our soldiers reached every household in the country, turning places like Kargil, Batalik, Dras, Mashkoh and Turtuk into symbols of national pride and honour. This stamp not only celebrates the historic victory of our armed forces but also ensures that the bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers are remembered and revered by future generations.

On this solemn occasion, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, said that “The launch of a postage stamp to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is a remarkable tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers. This stamp not only honours the valour of our troops but also serves as a powerful reminder of their heroism and the spirit of national pride. With this, I also congratulate India Post for creating such a meaningful stamp that captures a pivotal moment in our history. I also encourage all citizens to purchase this stamp, not just as a collectible but as a symbol of our enduring gratitude and respect for those who have safeguarded our Nation.”

With this, we rededicate ourselves to the memory of the bravehearts of Operation Vijay, 1999. Let this commemorative stamp serve as a constant reminder of their unparalleled heroism and our nation’s gratitude.

The stamp is also available for sale at the online medium of ePost Office: https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/ and it is also available at Sansad Marg, Post Office, New Delhi for offline purchase.