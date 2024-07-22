Department of Posts releases beta version of DIGIPIN for public comments and expert opinion

Department of Posts is advancing an initiative to establish a standardized, geo-coded addressing system in India, for ensuring simplified addressing solutions for citizen-centric delivery of public and private services. In this regard, the Department had collaborated with IIT Hyderabad for developing a National Addressing Grid, named as Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN). This system will act as a strong and robust pillar of Geospatial Governance, leading to enhancements in public service delivery, faster emergency response and a significant boost to logistics efficiency.

The DIGIPIN layer will act as the addressing reference system which can be used for logically locating addresses with directional properties built into it due to the logical naming pattern followed in its construction.

The DIGIPIN is proposed to be fully available in the public domain and can be easily accessed by everyone. The DIGIPIN Grid system being an addressing referencing system, can be used as the base layer for other ecosystems, including various service providers and utilities, where addressing is one of the processes in the workflow.

The advent of DIGIPIN will mark a revolutionary step in India’s journey towards digital transformation by bridging the crucial gap between physical locations and their digital representation.

The Department has released a beta version of National Addressing Grid ‘DIGIPIN’ on 19.07.2024 for public feedback, the details of which may be accessed through the India Post website: https://www.indiapost.gov.in/vas/Pages/digipin.aspx

The Department encourages everyone to explore the beta platform and provide constructive feedback, which will help in fine tuning the specifications of the DIGIPIN. The comments and suggestions in this regard may please be sent by email to: [email protected] by 22.09.2024.