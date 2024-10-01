Department of Posts Plays a Vital Role in the Socio-Economic Development of the Country- Postmaster General Krishna Kumar Yadav

Department of Posts is one of the oldest departments in the country, playing a vital role in the socio-economic development of the nation. Established on October 1, 1854, Department of Posts has witnessed numerous historical and socio-economic events over its 170-year journey. These views were expressed by Postmaster General of North Gujarat Region, Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav as the chief guest at a function organized at Ahmedabad GPO on the foundation day of the Department of Posts.

On this occasion, a Dak Chaupal was organized to make aware the public about various government schemes. Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav, along with MLA Dariyapur Shri Kaushikbhai Jain, Director Postal Services Ms. Meeta K. Shah, Chief Postmaster Shri Govind Sharma, and AGM IPPB Dr. Rajiv Awasthi, distributed passbooks of savings bank accounts, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts, Mahila Samman Savings Certificates, Postal Life Insurance, and India Post Payments Bank to the beneficiaries. Blood donation was also encouraged through a blood donation camp at the GPO. The event concluded with the cutting of a cake and singing “Happy Birthday to India Post.”

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav said that Department of Posts is not only limited to letters, parcels, and money orders. It now plays a vital role in providing a wide range of services under one roof, contributing to financial inclusion, Digital India, and Antyodaya. Various citizen centric initiatives are being carried out at post offices, including savings banks, Postal Life Insurance, India Post Payments Bank, Passport Services Centers, Aadhaar enrollment and updates, Common Service Centers, and Dakghar Niryat Kendra. The evolution of postal services from “Dakiya Dak Laya” to “Dakiya Bank Laya” has created new dimensions. Products from One District One Product (ODOP), Geographical Indications (GI), and MSMEs are reaching international markets through Dakghar Niryat Kendras, strengthening the concepts of “Vocal for Local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

MLA Dariyapur Shri Kaushikbhai Jain said that post offices are connected to all of our memories. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there have been numerous changes in postal services. Today, post offices also play the role of banks, even in remote areas.

Director Postal Services Ms. Meeta K. Shah highlighted the accessibility and efficiency of the postal network in reaching local to global markets. Cash on delivery services are being offered for e-commerce products.

On this occasion, Manager MMS Shri Dharam Veer Singh, AGM IPPB Dr. Rajeev Awasthi, Chief Manager, IPPB Shri Kapil Mantri, Deputy Chief Postmaster Shri Alpesh Shah, Assistant Director Ms. M A Patel, Shri Ritul Gandhi, IPPB Sr. Manager Shri Snehal Meshram, along with many officials were present.