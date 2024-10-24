Department of Posts issues a Commemorative Stamp to mark 200 Years of Kittur Vijayotsava

On the 200th anniversary of Kittur Vijayotsava a commemorative Postage stamp was released at the historic Kittur Rani Channamma Stage, Kittur Fort Premises on 23rd October,2024. This grand event commemorated Rani Channamma’s glorious victory on 23rd October,1824 against the British rule.

The Department of Posts has a rich legacy of celebrating the contributions of freedom fighters who played pivotal roles in India’s fight for Independence. Over the years, India Post has released numerous stamps honoring these heroes. This ongoing tradition not only preserves their memories but also inspires future generations to remember the sacrifices made for our nation’s freedom. On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Kittur’s historic resistance against British rule, the Department of Posts proudly presents a commemorative postage stamp celebrating the valor and legacy of Rani Channamma.

The stamp was released by Shri Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Bengaluru in the gracious presence of spiritual leaders Pujya Shri Shri Madiwal Rajayogeendra Maha Swamiji, Pujya Shri. Pamchakshari Maha Swamiji, Shri. Shri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji and other esteemed guests.

The commemorative stamp designed by Shri Brahm Prakash features a striking portrait of Rani Channamma, on her horse drawing a sword, fighting against the British, embodying her strength and bravery. Surrounding her image are forts symbolizing the rich heritage of Kittur and the historic battle of Kittur. The stamp is rendered in vibrant colors, capturing the spirit of resistance and resilience exemplified by Rani Channamma. Accompanying the artwork is the inscription “Kittur Vijayotsava – 200 Years” to honor this historic milestone, making it a poignant tribute to her enduring legacy in India’s freedom fight.

Postage Stamp on 200 Years of Kittur Vijayotsava

This stamp pays tribute to her indomitable spirit and leadership during a crucial period in India’s fight for independence and serves as a reminder of Kittur’s rich history and its enduring impact on the nation’s freedom struggle. Join us in reflecting on the sacrifices and bravery of those who stood against oppression, as we celebrate the legacy of Rani Channamma and the spirit of resistance that continues to inspire us today.