Department of Posts Information Technology Modernization Project 2.0 approved by the Government with an outlay of ₹ 5785 Crore for a period of eight years: Devusinh Chauhan

New Delhi : Department of Posts Information Technology Modernization Project 2.0 has been approved by the Government with an outlay of ₹ 5785 Crore for a period of eight years.

The Information Technology Modernization Project 2.0 combines applications, intelligent platforms, and interconnected ecosystems so as to provide an inclusive, integrated single window view of postal and financial services to its stakeholders through multiple delivery channels.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.