Department of Posts Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Enthusiasm

Department of Posts celebrated the 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Postmaster General, North Gujarat Region Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav, hoisted the National flag at Ahmedabad GPO and honoured postal employees for their outstanding work in various fields. The national flag was hoisted at all post offices in North Gujarat, and Dak Chaupals were organized to make aware the public about various government schemes.

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav said that Independence Day is not merely a festival but a symbol of pride and honour. He emphasized that the National flag represents national integrity and embodies the hopes and aspirations of every Indian. Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, the Department of Posts has promoted patriotism by distributing the National Flag to every household. He highlighted that by working honestly in our field and by helping people, we can contribute to the nation’s progress. Independence Day provides an opportunity to renew our sense of freedom and be aware of our duties along with our rights. It is also a time to recognize the values of freedom and remember the sacrifices made by great individuals, while engaging the younger generation, said Sh. Yadav.

During the inauguration of the ‘Dak Chaupal’, Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav mentioned that post offices have emerged as an important link in providing services between the government and the public. Various welfare schemes of the Government are being implemented through post offices. We can uphold people’s rights and fulfil our duties by ensuring these services to all segments of society, and this is the true essence of Independence Day. He also distributed passbooks to beneficiaries of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, calling for a strong and prosperous women empowered society.

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav further added that the Department of Posts is involved in a range of public-oriented tasks beyond letters and parcels, including Savings Banks, Postal Life Insurance, India Post Payments Bank, Passport services, Aadhaar enrollment and updates, Common service centers, and Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra. Postmen now function as mobile banks through IPPB. From the platform of IPPB, services such as Aadhaar enrollment for children, Mobile updates, Digital life certificates, DBT, Bill payments, AEPS transactions, Vehicle insurance, Health insurance, Accident insurance, and the Prime Minister’s Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana are being provided to the doorstep through Postmen.

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Director of Postal Services, Ms. M.K. Shah, extended her heartfelt congratulations to all. In her address, she emphasized the significant role that postal services have played in independent India, highlighting their vital contribution to the nation’s development and connectivity.

On this occasion, Director Postal Services Ms. M K Shah, Manager MMS Shri Dharam Veer Singh, Chief Postmaster Shri Govind Sharma, Deputy Chief Postmaster Shri Ritul Gandhi, Assistant Director Ms. M A Patel, Accounts Officer Shri Pankaj Snehi, Assistant Accounts Officer Shri Chetan Sain, Assistant Superintendent Shri Dhaval Bavisi, Shri Jinesh Patel, Shri Ramesh Patel, Inspector Posts Shri Bhavin Prajapati, Ms. Payal Patel, Shri Yogendra Rathod, Shri Vipul Chadotara, along with many officials were present and celebrated the Independence Day with joy and enthusiasm.