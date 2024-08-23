Department of Posts and NRSC, ISRO Forge New Partnership to Revolutionize India’s Addressing System

In a significant advancement of its ongoing initiative to establish a standardized, geo-coded addressing system in India, the Department of Posts (DoP) has signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on 22nd August, 2024. Announced just ahead of the maiden National Space Day on 23rd August 2024, this landmark collaboration is a key component of DoP’s initiative for standardizing addressing in India by integrating NRSC’s expertise in satellite data and remote sensing technologies with DoP’s extensive infrastructure and services, while also partnering with the National Institute of Urban Affairs.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Ms. Manju Kumar, Member (Operations) from the Department of Posts, and Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director of NRSC, ISRO. Through this partnership the Department of Posts will closely work with NRSC, ISRO to develop and refine a standardized, geo-coded addressing system in India, for ensuring simplified addressing solutions for citizen-centric delivery of public and private services.

On this occasion of MoU Signing, Minister of Communications & Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia remarked “I welcome this partnership between the Department of Posts and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) that will transform the addressing system in India. Through the expertise of ISRO in development of a standardized, geo-coded addressing system, the Department of Posts will be able to function more efficiently. The geo-coded addressing system will make tracking easier, streamline delivery services and optimize delivery routes. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has highlighted the role of geospatial technologies in driving inclusion and progress and thus this partnership will uphold the citizen-centric approach of our public delivery systems. I congratulate the Department of Posts and ISRO on this successful collaboration.”

This initiative marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards digital transformation and geospatial excellence.