Department of Posts Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 4.0, Strengthening Clean India Mission

The Department of Posts conducted activities across its nationwide network and achieved its targets in the given parameters in the stipulated time. under Special Campaign 4.0, supporting the national mission for a Clean India. Beginning with preparatory activities from September 15 to 30, 2024, the campaign was implemented from 2nd-31st, October 2024, during which the department surpassed its targets, covering all 1.65 lakh network sites, exceeding the original goal of 1 lakh. This widespread effort ensured the Swachhta initiative reached remote and rural locations nationwide. This level of programme was possible because of the goal of saturation and institutionalization that the Department has been striving to achieve over the previous addition of the Special Campaign and Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Department of Posts embraced the motto “Swabhav Swachhta, Sanskar Swachhta” at the start of Special Campaign 4.0, reinforcing its commitment to cleanliness as a core value. This motto aligns with the objectives of Saturation, Institutionalization, and Internalization, adopted by the Department to ensure the Swachhta campaign reaches every corner of its network, becomes an embedded practice, and fosters an enduring culture of cleanliness.

Through this approach, the Department has not only achieved widespread cleanliness but also promoted Swachhta as a value instilled in daily routines and operational processes. By focusing on these principles, the campaign has built a foundation for sustainable change, aligning its practices with both national objectives and community expectations.

Achievements of Special Campaign 4.0

326 e-files closed.

Around one lakh files have been reviewed and 66,650 weeded out.

1.65 lakh sites cleaned in Oct 2024

Around 69 lakh of revenue earned through disposal of scrap.

More than one lakh public grievances have been disposed off.

Approximately 40,600 sq. ft. of space has been freed up.

With enthusiastic workforce participation, the campaign also fostered several good practices that will support future initiatives. The Department of Posts is committed to building on these successes, engaging staff and citizens alike to sustain a clean and well-organized network across all post offices.