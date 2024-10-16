Department of Pharmaceuticals undertakes extensive cleaning and weeding activities under Special Campaign 4.0

Department of Pharmaceuticals, along with its attached office (NPPA), autonomous bodies [National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPERs)], PSUs [Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited(KAPL), Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL)], and Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), has undertaken extensive cleaning and weeding activities both inside and outside its premises under Special Campaign 4.0.

By the end of the second week of Special Campaign 4.0; out of the total target of 11,046 outdoor sites, 5,565 sites have been cleaned. So far out of 4,805 physical files identified for review; 766 files have been reviewed and 551 weeded out following due process. Similarly, out of 4,671 e-files, 2,342 have been reviewed. 04 out of 05 references from Members of Parliament have been resolved; and 137 out of 173 public grievances have been addressed. Of the 33 public grievance appeals, 15 have been closed.

Two NIPERs —Hajipur and SAS Nagar—have submitted their best practices: (1) Space Management and Office Beautification and (2) Digital Workplace Cleaning. The latter includes system upgrades, data backup and archiving, post-restoration processes, and digital cleanup activities.

In the third week of the campaign, the focus will shift to processing the disposal of identified scrap and completing the cleanup of more than 2,700 outdoor sites (Janaushadhi Kendras) across the country, led by PMBI.