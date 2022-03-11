Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers releases guidelines for the scheme “Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI)”

New Delhi: Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has released the guidelines for the scheme “Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI)”, with a total financial outlay of Rs.500 Cr for the period from FY 21-22 to FY 25-26. The scheme will address the rising demand in terms of support required to existing Pharma clusters and MSMEs across the country to improve their productivity, quality and sustainability

The objectives of the scheme “Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI) are to strengthen the existing infrastructure facilities in order to make India a global leader in the Pharma Sector. Under the Scheme, financial assistance to pharma clusters will be provided for creation of Common Facilities. This will not only improve the quality but also ensure the sustainable growth of clusters. Further, in order to upgrade the production facilities of SMEs and MSMEs so as to meet national and international regulatory standards (WHO-GMP or Schedule-M), interest subvention or capital subsidy on their capital loans will be provided, which will further facilitate the growth in volumes as well as in quality.

The Scheme has 3 components / sub-schemes: Assistance to Pharmaceutical Industry for Common Facilities (APICF), to strengthen the existing pharmaceutical clusters’ capacity for their sustained growth by creating common facilities; Pharmaceutical Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (PTUAS) to facilitate Micro, Small and Medium Pharma Enterprises (MSMEs) of proven track record to meet national and international regulatory standards and Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices Promotion and Development Scheme (PMPDS) to facilitate growth and development of Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Sectors through study/survey reports, awareness programs, creation of database, and promotion of industry.

Extensive stakeholder consultations were held to revise the guidelines of hitherto sub-schemes of APICF / PTUAS and PPDS to meet the expectations of the Pharma clusters and SME Pharma and MedTech Industry to upgrade their facilities on the fronts of Quality and Technology.

Under the API-CF sub-scheme, support for clusters for creation of common facilities with the focus on R&D Labs, Testing Laboratories, Effluent Treatment Plants, Logistic Centres and Training Centres in this order of priority with an outlay of 178 Cr for the scheme period of five years is proposed.

Under the PTUAS sub-scheme, support for about SME Industries is proposed, either through up to maximum of 5% per annum (6% in case of units owned and managed by SC/STs) of interest subvention or through Credit linked Capital subsidy of 10%. In both the cases, the loan supported under this is to a limit of 10 Crores and the eligible components of the loan has been listed out in the scheme guidelines. An outlay of 300 Cr has been earmarked for sub scheme for the scheme period of five years.

Under the PMPDS sub-scheme, knowledge and awareness about the Pharmaceutical and MedTech Industry will be promoted. This will be done by undertaking studies, building databases and bringing industry leaders, academia and policy makers together to share their knowledge and experience for overall development of the Pharma and Medical Devices sector. An outlay of 21.5 Cr has been earmarked for the sub scheme for the scheme period of five years.

It is expected that the units supported under this scheme will act as Demonstration Firms for the pharma clusters and MSE Pharma Industries, to develop on quality and technology upgradation fronts.

The complete guidelines can be accessed at https://pharmaceuticals.gov.in/