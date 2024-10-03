Department of Pharmaceuticals Launches Comprehensive Exercise to Identify Targets for SCDPM 4.0

As part of the preparatory phase for Special Campaign 4.0, the Department of Pharmaceuticals, along with its affiliated offices (NPPA), autonomous bodies (NIPERs), PSUs (HAL, KAPL, and BCPL), and the society (PMBI), conducted a comprehensive exercise to identify targets based on parameters and criteria set by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG). These targets have been uploaded on the SCDPM 4.0 Portal.

In this phase, the Department of Pharmaceuticals identified 11,0046 sites for cleaning activities, surpassing the 9,624 sites achieved in the previous phase. The Department remains committed not only to ensuring accessibility, availability, and affordability of medicines for all but also to promoting cleanliness and environmental sustainability through this initiative. The Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), a society under the Department’s aegis, is leading the implementation of this campaign. PMBI is mobilizing efforts to clean a vast network of 11,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), with 2,786 in the East Zone, 2,700 in the North Zone, 2,718 in the South Zone, and 2,796 in the West Zone. Additionally, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), through its 20 Price Monitoring and Resource Units (PMRUs), National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), and three PSUs—Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited(KAPL), Hindustan Antibiotics Limited(HAL), and Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL)—are contributing by organizing outdoor cleaning campaigns.

Furthermore, the Department of Pharmaceuticals is among the few ministries that have achieved 100% digitization of file management, maintaining a fully paperless office. Currently, there are 9,797 e-files, of which 5,126 are active. During the campaign period, the Department will review the “4,671 parked files.” In addition, total 4805 Physical files have been identified by NPPA, NIPERs and PSUs.

Additionally, the PSUs under the Department have committed to disposing of identified scrap following due procedures, with an expected revenue of approximately ₹33 lakhs. The goal is to achieve full compliance with all identified parameters across attached offices, autonomous institutions, and PSUs by the end of the campaign, while also reducing pendency in the key areas highlighted by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG).

Overall, the Department aims to significantly reduce pendency in all targets identified during the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 4.0.