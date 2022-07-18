Department of Personnel & Training and Department of Public Enterprises have reported that they do not maintain data about religion-wise distribution of jobs for minority communities for the Central Government departments and public sector units, says Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : Department of Personnel & Training and Department of Public Enterprises have reported that they do not maintain data about religion-wise distribution of jobs for minority communities for the Central Government departments and public sector units respectively. Department of Financial Services has provided details regarding jobs for minority communities in nationalized banks, the data of which is annexed.

Annexure

Religion wise representation of employees in Nationalized Banks SL. No. Name of the Bank Religion Officer Clerical Sub Staff 1 Bank of Baroda Buddhist 382 145 28 Christian 1175 666 112 Jain 301 162 4 Muslim 809 679 306 Parsi 3 8 0 Sikh 367 248 62 2 Bank of India Buddhist 341 195 43 Christian 846 668 125 Jain 163 147 1 Muslim 518 420 157 Parsi 1 3 0 Sikh 264 235 96 3 Bank of Maharashtra Buddhist 181 61 31 Christian 149 49 8 Jain 57 11 2 Muslim 126 79 38 Sikh 40 27 4 4 Central Bank of India Buddhist 198 72 33 Christian 454 261 108 Jain 88 46 1 Muslim 304 199 182 Zoroastrian 8 8 0 Sikh 117 102 100 5 Canara Bank Buddhist 414 74 41 Christian 2383 870 210 Jain 234 82 5 Muslim 1184 530 421 Zoroastrian 0 6 0 Sikh 478 297 219 6 Indian Bank Buddhist 87 30 5 Christian 926 470 32 Jain 62 34 0 Muslim 451 215 47 Zoroastrian 2 1 0 Sikh 77 111 7 7 Indian Overseas Bank Buddhist 57 29 2 Christian 717 449 70 Jain 28 21 0 Muslim 231 161 42 Sikh 86 105 27 8 Punjab National Bank Buddhist 349 107 37 Christian 971 448 273 Jain 253 103 12 Muslim 850 591 581 Sikh 1567 1135 926 Zoroastrian 3 0 0 9 Punjab & Sind Bank Buddhist 50 2 1 Christian 146 17 4 Jain 28 1 0 Muslim 80 20 7 Zoroastrian 0 0 0 Sikh 1007 269 45 10 State Bank of India Buddhist 1023 590 162 Christian 4405 4452 986 Jain 600 477 19 Muslim 2490 2230 1174 Zoroastrian 11 26 2 Sikh 1545 1325 1430 11 UCO Bank Buddhist 73 24 0 Christian 306 173 33 Jain 39 27 0 Muslim 208 100 73 Sikh 159 160 77 12 Union Bank of India Buddhist 360 131 86 Christian 1293 666 135 Jain 158 59 1 Muslim 877 630 288 Zoroastrian 2 7 0 Sikh 365 269 97

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.