Department of Personnel & Training and Department of Public Enterprises have reported that they do not maintain data about religion-wise distribution of jobs for minority communities for the Central Government departments and public sector units, says Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : Department of Personnel & Training and Department of Public Enterprises have reported that they do not maintain data about religion-wise distribution of jobs for minority communities for the Central Government departments and public sector units respectively. Department of Financial Services has provided details regarding jobs for minority communities in nationalized banks, the data of which is annexed.
Annexure
|Religion wise representation of employees in Nationalized Banks
|SL. No.
|Name of the Bank
|Religion
|Officer
|Clerical
|Sub Staff
|1
|Bank of Baroda
|Buddhist
|382
|145
|28
|Christian
|1175
|666
|112
|Jain
|301
|162
|4
|Muslim
|809
|679
|306
|Parsi
|3
|8
|0
|Sikh
|367
|248
|62
|2
|Bank of India
|Buddhist
|341
|195
|43
|Christian
|846
|668
|125
|Jain
|163
|147
|1
|Muslim
|518
|420
|157
|Parsi
|1
|3
|0
|Sikh
|264
|235
|96
|3
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Buddhist
|181
|61
|31
|Christian
|149
|49
|8
|Jain
|57
|11
|2
|Muslim
|126
|79
|38
|Sikh
|40
|27
|4
|4
|Central Bank of India
|Buddhist
|198
|72
|33
|Christian
|454
|261
|108
|Jain
|88
|46
|1
|Muslim
|304
|199
|182
|Zoroastrian
|8
|8
|0
|Sikh
|117
|102
|100
|5
|Canara Bank
|Buddhist
|414
|74
|41
|Christian
|2383
|870
|210
|Jain
|234
|82
|5
|Muslim
|1184
|530
|421
|Zoroastrian
|0
|6
|0
|Sikh
|478
|297
|219
|6
|Indian Bank
|Buddhist
|87
|30
|5
|Christian
|926
|470
|32
|Jain
|62
|34
|0
|Muslim
|451
|215
|47
|Zoroastrian
|2
|1
|0
|Sikh
|77
|111
|7
|7
|Indian Overseas Bank
|Buddhist
|57
|29
|2
|Christian
|717
|449
|70
|Jain
|28
|21
|0
|Muslim
|231
|161
|42
|Sikh
|86
|105
|27
|8
|Punjab National Bank
|Buddhist
|349
|107
|37
|Christian
|971
|448
|273
|Jain
|253
|103
|12
|Muslim
|850
|591
|581
|Sikh
|1567
|1135
|926
|Zoroastrian
|3
|0
|0
|9
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|Buddhist
|50
|2
|1
|Christian
|146
|17
|4
|Jain
|28
|1
|0
|Muslim
|80
|20
|7
|Zoroastrian
|0
|0
|0
|Sikh
|1007
|269
|45
|10
|State Bank of India
|Buddhist
|1023
|590
|162
|Christian
|4405
|4452
|986
|Jain
|600
|477
|19
|Muslim
|2490
|2230
|1174
|Zoroastrian
|11
|26
|2
|Sikh
|1545
|1325
|1430
|11
|UCO Bank
|Buddhist
|73
|24
|0
|Christian
|306
|173
|33
|Jain
|39
|27
|0
|Muslim
|208
|100
|73
|Sikh
|159
|160
|77
|12
|Union Bank of India
|Buddhist
|360
|131
|86
|Christian
|1293
|666
|135
|Jain
|158
|59
|1
|Muslim
|877
|630
|288
|Zoroastrian
|2
|7
|0
|Sikh
|365
|269
|97
This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.