National

Department of Personnel & Training and Department of Public Enterprises have reported that they do not maintain data about religion-wise distribution of jobs for minority communities for the Central Government departments and public sector units, says Smriti Zubin Irani

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Department of Personnel & Training and Department of Public Enterprises have reported that they do not maintain data about religion-wise distribution of jobs for minority communities for the Central Government departments and public sector units respectively. Department of Financial Services has provided details regarding jobs for minority communities in nationalized banks, the data of which is annexed.

Annexure

Religion wise representation of employees in Nationalized Banks
SL. No. Name of the Bank Religion Officer Clerical Sub Staff
1 Bank of Baroda Buddhist 382 145 28
Christian 1175 666 112
Jain 301 162 4
Muslim 809 679 306
Parsi 3 8 0
Sikh 367 248 62
2 Bank of India Buddhist 341 195 43
Christian 846 668 125
Jain 163 147 1
Muslim 518 420 157
Parsi 1 3 0
Sikh 264 235 96
3 Bank of Maharashtra Buddhist 181 61 31
Christian 149 49 8
Jain 57 11 2
Muslim 126 79 38
Sikh 40 27 4
4 Central Bank of India Buddhist 198 72 33
Christian 454 261 108
Jain 88 46 1
Muslim 304 199 182
Zoroastrian 8 8 0
Sikh 117 102 100
5 Canara Bank Buddhist 414 74 41
Christian 2383 870 210
Jain 234 82 5
Muslim 1184 530 421
Zoroastrian 0 6 0
Sikh 478 297 219
6 Indian Bank Buddhist 87 30 5
Christian 926 470 32
Jain 62 34 0
Muslim 451 215 47
Zoroastrian 2 1 0
Sikh 77 111 7
7 Indian Overseas Bank Buddhist 57 29 2
Christian 717 449 70
Jain 28 21 0
Muslim 231 161 42
Sikh 86 105 27
8 Punjab National Bank Buddhist 349 107 37
Christian 971 448 273
Jain 253 103 12
Muslim 850 591 581
Sikh 1567 1135 926
Zoroastrian 3 0 0
9 Punjab & Sind Bank Buddhist 50 2 1
Christian 146 17 4
Jain 28 1 0
Muslim 80 20 7
Zoroastrian 0 0 0
Sikh 1007 269 45
10 State Bank of India Buddhist 1023 590 162
Christian 4405 4452 986
Jain 600 477 19
Muslim 2490 2230 1174
Zoroastrian 11 26 2
Sikh 1545 1325 1430
11 UCO Bank Buddhist 73 24 0
Christian 306 173 33
Jain 39 27 0
Muslim 208 100 73
Sikh 159 160 77
12 Union Bank of India Buddhist 360 131 86
Christian 1293 666 135
Jain 158 59 1
Muslim 877 630 288
Zoroastrian 2 7 0
Sikh 365 269 97

 

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs  Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.