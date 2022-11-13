Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare team to visit Ambernath, near Mumbai to promote Digital Life Certificate through Face Authentication Technique

New Delhi : The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), under Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, has launched a nation-wide campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners. In November 2021, Union Minister of State (PP) Dr. Jitendra Singh, had launched the milestone Face Authentication Technique of submitting Life Certificate through any Android Mobile Phone. Now, DoPPW is launching a special nation- wide campaign for promoting the Life certificate through Digital mode and popularizing the Face Authentication technique. All the registered Pensioners Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Wellness Centres have been directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique for submitting Life Certificate by organizing special camps for ‘Ease of Living’ of pensioners.

In this series, a Central Government team of DoPPW shall be visiting Ambernath in Maharashtra on coming Wednesday (November 16, 2022), where this campaign shall be organized for Central Government pensioners in the Ambernath Branch. All pensioners can visit the Centre for submitting their Life Certificates through Digital means.

A total of 29 lakh 29,986 Digital Life Certificates (DLC) were issued till October 1, 2022. Out of this, A total of one lakh 52 thousand and 172 pensioners have opted for Digital Life Certificate through Face Authentication. Central Government pensioners opting for DLC comes to 11 lakh 95 thousand 594, out of which 96,099 CG pensioners have opted for DLC through Face Authentication.

Earlier, life certificates had to be submitted in physical form and for this aged pensioners had to stand in queue outside banks for hours. Now, it has become possible to submit life certificates at the click of a button from the comfort of one’s home. In the process of submission of Life Certificate through Face Authentication by mobile, the details regarding Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number for OTP, PPO Number, and Account Number with Bank/Post Office are required for the first time. This facility is also available to the employees of the State Government and the disbursing authority in the form of the Treasury Office of the State.

DoPPW has requested all the pensioners to visit official YouTube channel of the Department – DOPPW_INDIA OFFICIAL, where two videos have been uploaded explaining the process of submitting the Life Certificate through Face Authentication Technique in simple language. DoPPW has urged all the pensioners to visit the centre to submit their life certificates through digital medium.