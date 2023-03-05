DEPARTMENT OF PENSION & PENSIONERS’ WELFARE (DOPPW) TO CONDUCT BANKERS’ AWARENESS WORKSHOP FOR BANK OF BARODA

On the direction of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions, to enhance “Ease of Living” of pensioners and family pensioners, Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare, Government of India has taken a number of welfare measures in pension policy as well as in digitization of pension related processes. There have been a number of amendments in the pension rules and several clarificatory orders/ instructions have been issued during the last 50 years. These have been consolidated and brought out as Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 2021 in December, 2021.

Since the major Pension Disbursing Authorities are banks, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has started a series of Awareness Workshops for Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPCs) of Banks as well as their field functionaries handling pension related work in the bank. For this purpose, a Central Government Team led by Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare and Additional Secretary Shri Sanjiv Narain Mathur is at Bhopal to conduct a workshop for the officers of Bank of Baroda.

The objective of these workshops is to spread awareness of the various rules and procedures relevant for Pension Disbursing Banks and also the steps being taken by Government of India to ensure “Ease of Living” for Pensioners. The workshop shall also focus on the issues faced by Bank officials in handling these processes and pensioners’ grievances.

The workshop for officers of Bank of Baroda is being held on 6th March, 2023, at Bhopal. More than 60 officers from CPPC and pension dealing branches of Bank of Baroda are participating in this workshop. Awareness workshops, on similar lines, will be conducted in collaboration with other Pension Disbursing Banks in 2023-24. The workshop is also expected to firm up a road-map towards integrating the Pensioners’ portal of Bank of Baroda with the single-window integrated pensioners’ portal of DoPPW entitled “Bhavishya” with the objective of providing pensioners with a host of information w.r.t their pension disbursement and related facilities.