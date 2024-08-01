Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW) Launches Special Campaign to Resolve Pending Family Pension Cases on CPENGRAMS from July 1st to July 31st, 2024

As a part of the Government’s 100 days Action Plan, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW) launched a Special Campaign for timely redressal of family pension cases pending on Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), an online portal, from 01st July 2024 to 31st July 2024 in mission mode approach.

As part of the aforesaid initiative, the Special Campaign was taken up on Indian Railways from 01.07.2024 with increased enthusiasm and wider ambit of targets.

The campaign has been a huge success in Indian Railways. Nodal officers at various levels of Indian Railways have been carrying out the campaign successfully. All employees from top to bottom have been proactively involved in achieving targets and it is due to the untiring efforts of all Nodal officers and employees that as on 31.07.2024 Railway has disposed of 70 cases out of total 72 cases shared by DOPPW.

Few success stories, where Family pension grievances have been successfully redressed, have been enumerated as follows:

i) Grievance of Ms. Kavita Rani (Subhash Nagar, U.P.) – “Revision in PPO”

Ms. Kavita Rani wife of Late Tilak Raj has lodged a grievance on CPENGRAMS portal dated 05.06.204 that she is not getting correct family pension and requested for revision in her PPO. Her case was taken up in an ongoing special campaign and was actively monitored. Finally, her revised PPO has been issued on 10.06.2024, providing financial relief to her. Her grievance has been redressed within a very short span i.e 5 days.

ii) Grievance of Mr. Sandeep Kumar (Shahdara, Delhi) – “Inclusion of DA Arrears in family pension”

Mr. Sandeep Kumar has lodged a grievance on CPENGRAMS portal dated 05.06.2024 on behalf of his mother Ms. Arti regarding inclusion of DA Arrears in family pension. His case was taken up in an ongoing special campaign and was actively monitored. Finally, the grievance disposed of on 04.07.2024 stating that Difference of DCRG passed vide AB No. 00784 dated- 25.06.2024 amounting to Rs. 47460 and DA arrear will be released in the pension cycle of July 2024.