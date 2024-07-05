Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare Showcases Effective Family Pension Grievance Solutions

Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, as part of its 100 days Action Plan, has launched month long campaign for timely and qualitative redressal of Family Pension Grievances, from July 1-31, 2024. The campaign was launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at National Media Center, New Delhi on 1st July, 2024.

The campaign has gathered momentum and some of the important cases where Family pension grievances have been successfully redressed on the Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRMAS), an online Portal, are as follows:

Grievance of Bina Tamang: “Sanction of family pension to an unmarried daughter with arrears after 14 years” –

Ms. Bina Tamang, d/o Late Sh. Pema Tamang from SSB, was not getting family pension after the death of her father in 2010, despite repeated efforts. She registered a grievance on CPENGRAMS portal on 06.06.2023. DoPPW actively pursued her case, including physical meetings with the concerned Organization. The case was selected for the Special Campaign and due to active coordination with SSB, PAO and CPAO, it has been successfully closed with the payment of arrear amounting to Rs. 20.92 lakh.

Grievance of Ms. Fulmati Devi: “Sanction of revised family pension to spouse after 12.5 Years”-

Ms. Fulmati Devi lost her husband in 2011 and she was sanctioned family pension. However, the family pension was not paid as per 6th and 7th CPC. For this, she registered her grievance on CPENGRAMS Portal on 20.05.2024. The case was forwarded to the bank and was included in the Special Campaign. Thereafter, she has been paid and arrears of Rs. 16.30 lakh alongwith revision in the pension.

Grievance of Ms. Sushila Devi: “Sanction of revised pension after 07 years”-

Ms. Sushila Devi lost her husband in 2017 who was a pensioner from Ministry of Railways. Thereafter, her family pension was started which was not revised as per 7th CPC. A grievance was registered on CPENGRAMS portal on 01.06.2024. Her case was included as a part of the Special Campaign and the same has been successfully resolved with the payment of arrears of Rs. 8.24 lakh.

Grievance of Ms. Sanjira Devi: “Sanction of revised pension with arrears after 5 years”-

Ms. Sanjira Devi, w/o Late Sh. Ram Kripal Singh from Army, is a Super- senior pensioner. She was not getting family pension as sanctioned in her E-PPO as well as Additional pension. Hence, she registered a grievance on CPENGRAMS portal on 01.03.2024 which was actively followed up with the concerned Ministry. The case was included as a part of the Special campaign. It has been successfully redressed with the arrear payment of Rs. 6.02 lakh including additional pension.

Grievance of Ms. Santosh Devi: “Sanction of revised pension with arrears under OROP after 1.5 years”-

Ms. Santosh Devi, w/o Late Sh. Keshar Singh from Army, was not getting revised family pension as per PCDA circular no. 666 dated 20.01.2023. For this, she registered a grievance on CPENGRAMS portal on 18.04.2024. Her case was selected for inclusion in Special Campaign And it was monitored and got resolved with the payment of arrears of Rs. 5.1 lakh.