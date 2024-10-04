Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare launch Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM 4.0)

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has commenced the activities under Special Campaign 4.0. Like previous years, this Campaign also aims to minimize pendency, institutionalize Swachhta, strengthening internal monitoring mechanisms and improve records management.

This year, DoPPW has fixed a target of:

Disposal of 8,260 Public Grievance and 831 Appeals.

,3976 Physical files and 5,669 Electronic files have been identified for review during the campaign. Out of 3,976 Physical files, 1,263 files have already been identified for weeding out.

66 Cleanliness sites across the country.

83 Rules have been identified for issue for ease of living for pensioners.

Today, Shri V Srinivas, Secretary (PPW) has inspected the office premises and directed all official to put their best effort to achieve the targets during the campaign period. Daily progress will be monitored by a dedicated team and uploaded on the SCPDM portal hosted by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

As a part of formal launch of the Campaign, Secretary (PPW) participated in Shredding of old records which have been identified for weeding out. He supervised closure of few e-files. Secretary PPW also approved few OM’s which will be issued for ease of living for pensioners.