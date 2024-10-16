Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare Conducts Mid Campaign Review of Special Campaign 4.0 for Pending Matters

As part of the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 4.0 (SCDPM 4.0), the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare have taken various steps to minimize pendency, institutionalize Swachhta, strengthen internal monitoring mechanisms and improve records management.

Mid Campaign progress as of 16th October 2024, is as shown below:

PG receipts and disposal: 44.50% of Public Grievances have been disposed of (3676 out of 8260 receipts).

44.50% of Public Grievances have been disposed of (3676 out of 8260 receipts). Reference from MPs: 100% of references received from MPs have been disposed of.

100% of references received from MPs have been disposed of. Total files weeded out : 100% of Physical files have been weeded out which were identified for weeding.

: 100% of Physical files have been weeded out which were identified for weeding. Under “Ease of Rule” category, Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare issued 16 OMs for Ease of Living of pensioners.

category, Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare issued 16 OMs for Ease of Living of pensioners. Cleanliness campaign was conducted at 66 sites during the period.

The Department is committed to ensure Ease of Living through “Ease of Rule” and ensuring Swachhta in its premises on a continuous basis.