Department of Military Affairs on fast-track of Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi: Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Ministry of Defence is on fast-track with regard to Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0. Cleanliness drives have been organised in 2,657 campaign sites and 363 rules simplified, so far. 800 public grievances, 67 MP/State references and 20 PMO references have been disposed of in the first two weeks of the Special Campaign 2.0, which is being conducted across all Ministries/Departments of Government of India from October 02, 2022 to October 31, 2022.

The campaign is being carried out by Army, Navy and Air Force at various locations across the country. Subordinate organisations and field formations of the three Services are actively participating in the campaign. All parameters of the Special Campaign 2.0 like disposal of public grievances, conduct of cleanliness campaign identified campaign sites, disposal of scrap etc are being pursued with the objective of achieving maximum success.

The Tri Shakti Corps undertook cleanliness drive in Retikhola river in Eastern Command.

Personnel of Thiruvananthapuram Military Station carried out beach cleaning at Kochuveli Beach to promote a healthy environment for coastal life.

Cleanliness campaign was also carried out across units of Indian Air Force.