Department of Land Resources successfully undertakes the Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024

Department of Land Resources has undertaken the Special Campaign 4.0 for institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency in all its four offices premises and successfully completed the campaign. The campaign has been led by the Secretary and all the officers and staff of the Department participated with great enthusiasm. Swachhata Pakhwada was also observed by the Department from1st October to 15th October 2024.

Secretary reviewed the progress of Special Campaign 4.0 from time to time with the senior level officers/divisional heads. Cleanliness drive and disposal of pending references were monitored regularly. Nodal Officer of the Campaign held review meetings and inspected all sites including record room. During the period, Department of Land Resources achieved the following targets.

• 16 Cleanliness Campaign successfully executed in its premises

• 100% disposal of Public Grievances

• 1050 files (physical files and e-files) reviewed properly for recording/weeding/closing

• Revenue generation of Rs.3,02,500/- on disposal of obsolete items

• 200 sq. feet space freed

Various activities were undertaken by the Department towards swachhata and its awareness as part of Special Campaign 4.0. The Department of Land Resources and Department of Rural Development jointly participated in ‘Shramdaan’ activities on 2nd October, 2024 near Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. A training session on ‘Cyber Security in Government Offices’ by CERT-In, workshop on Mental Health, essay and slogan writing competitions on Swachhata activities for employees were taken up during the campaign period. Department organized Yoga session at its Rejuve Wellness Centre at its Shivaji Stadium Annexe Office premise for the benefit of employees.