Department of Land Resources Gears Up for Special Campaign 4.0 Focused on Swacchta Initiatives

Government of India has announced Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024 with a focus on reducing pendencies in its offices. The preparatory phase of the campaign has started from 16th September 2024 to identify targets of pending references and records for review, planning for cleanliness, space management etc.

Department of Land Resources (DoLR) is committed to implement the Special Campaign 4.0 in all its four office premises and directions have been issued for identification of targets including record management. The Department is committed to promote cleanliness and ensuring waste-free environment in its premises.

During the last Special Campaign 3.0, the Department was able to meet 100% target w.r.t disposal of all pending references except parliamentary assurances. 3138 Public Grievances and 462 Public Grievances Appeals were disposed. 3076 physical files and 945 e-files were reviewed as part of record managment.