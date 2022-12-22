Department of Land Resources : Computerization of Land Records completed in over 6.20 lakh villages out of 6.56 lakh villages in India covering over 94% areas in 29 States/UTs

Department of Land Resources is implementing two schemes namely (i) Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) and (ii) Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY). A brief summary of schemes and achievements is listed below.

Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP)

Department of Land Resources (DolR) under Union Ministry of Rural Development today revealed that Computerization of Land Records has been completed in more than 94 percent villages of the country. In a year-ender statement the DoLR said, Record of Rights (RoR) have been completed in more than 94 per cent areas in 29 States/UTs (6,20,166 villages out of total 6,56,792 villages in the country.

Similarly, Computerization of Registration completed by more than 93 per cent in 27 States/UTs (4,905 Sub-Registrar Offices out of total 5,254 SROs) and Integration of Sub Registrar Offices (SROs) with Land Records have been completed by more than 75 per cent in 20 States/UTs (3983 SROs of the total 5,254 SROs).

Cadastral Maps have been digitized in more than 70 percent in 21 States/UTs (1,17,33,176 maps out of total 1,66,61,435 maps).

Cadastral Maps, also referred to as Bhu Naksha, are a digital form of land records that show all the boundaries of different parts of land pieces based on their length, area, and direction. With these maps, you can view the ownership status of land pieces in different regions based on your requirements.

Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (erstwhile National Land Record Modernization Programme) was revamped and converted as a Central Sector Scheme with effect from 1st April, 2016 with 100% funding by the Centre.

The objective of DILRMP is to develop a modern, comprehensive and transparent land record management system with the aim to develop an Integrated Land Information Management System which will inter alia: (i) improve real-time information on land; (ii) optimize use of land resources; (iii) benefit both landowners & prospectors; (iv) assist in policy & planning; (v) reduce land disputes; (vi) check fraudulent / benami transactions (vii) obviate need of physical visits to Revenue/Registration offices (viii) enable sharing of information with various organisations/agencies. Government has approved extension of DILRMP for a period of five years i.e 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Integrated Land Information Management System provides online single-window at-a-glance access to all available, relevant information to give a fair comprehensive position of any plot of land in question to the land owners, concerned oﬃcers / agencies and interested persons / entrepreneurs etc. The components broadly include linking with banks, courts, circle rates, registry, Aadhar number (by consent), etc. The system has already been rolled out in 321 districts.

Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) or Bhu-Aadhar

Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) system is a 14-digit Alpha–numeric unique ID for each land parcel based on Geo-coordinates of vertices of the parcel which is of international standard and complies with Electronic Commerce Code Management Association (ECCMA) standard and Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) standard, is being implemented across the country. ULPIN will have ownership details of the plot besides its size and longitudinal and latitudinal details. This would facilitate real estate transactions, help resolve property taxation issues and improve disaster planning and response efforts, etc.

ULPIN has, so far, been rolled out in 24 States viz. Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Bihar, Odisha, Sikkim, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Further, Pilot testing of ULPIN has been done in 8 more States / UTs- Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar, Manipur, Delhi, Ladakh and Telangana

Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS)

In order to have a uniform process for registration for deeds/documents, “One Nation One Registration Software Namely National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS)” is being implemented in States/UTs.

As on November 2022, NGDRS has so far been implemented in 17 States /UTs namely Punjab, Andaman & Nicobar, Manipur, Goa, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Ladakh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

Linkage of e-Courts with Land Record / Registration Database

The objective of Linkage of e-Courts with Land Record and Registration Database is to make authentic firsthand information available to the Courts resulting in speedy disposal of cases and ultimately, reduction in land disputes. The benefits inter alia include: (i) first-hand information for courts on substantive and authentic evidence of Record of Rights, Cadastral map including Geo referenced and legacy data, (ii) the information useful for deciding admission as well as disposal of the disputes, (iii) reduce quantum of land disputes in the country and could lead to ease of doing business and promote ease of living.

Pilot test for linking of eCourts with land record and registration data base has been undertaken successfully in three states namely, Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in association with Department of Justice through a Committee constituted in the Department.

Till now, 26 States/UTs have received necessary clearances from the concerned High Courts for integration of e-Courts Application Software with the land records application software and registration database. These States include: Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Telangana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

Transliteration of Land Records in all languages of Schedule VIII in all States/UTs

Currently, the Records of Rights in States and Union Territories are maintained in local languages. The linguistic barriers pose serious challenges for access of information and usage in understandable form. In order to address the problem of linguistic barriers in land governance of the country, the Government with the technical support of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Pune, has undertaken an initiative to transliterate the Records of Rights available in local language to any of the 22 languages recognized by the Constitution. Pilot test is underway in 8 States – Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Puducherry, U.P., Tamil Nādu, Tripura and UT of Jammu & Kashmir) and is targeted to launch the aforesaid initiative on Pan-India basis, shortly.

Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY)

Department of Land Resources had been implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) ‘Integrated Watershed Management Programme’ (IWMP) since 2009-10 for development of rainfed and degraded areas.

In 2015-16, IWMP was amalgamated as the Watershed Development Component of the umbrella scheme of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. The activities undertaken, inter alia, include ridge area treatment, drainage line treatment, soil and moisture conservation, rainwater harvesting, nursery raising, afforestation, horticulture, pasture development, livelihoods for asset-less persons, etc.

Watershed development programmes have proved to be the most suitable solution to the problems of land degradation, soil erosion, water scarcity, climatic uncertainties etc. The programme contributes substantially towards enhancing agricultural production & productivity, reducing poverty and improving livelihoods especially in rural areas.

Under WDC-PMKSY1.0, there have been significant achievements by implementing 6382 projects covering an area of approx. 29.50 million hectares.

Between 2014-15 and 2021-22, 7.65 lakh water harvesting structures have been created / rejuvenated, 16.41 lakh ha additional area has been brought under protective irrigation and 36.34 lakh farmers benefited. In addition to this, about 1.63 lakh hectares have been brought under plantation (Afforestation / Horticulture etc.), 3.36 lakh hectares area of culturable wastelands treated in completed watershed development projects and 388.66 man days generated from 2018-19 to 2021-22. The end-line evaluation of the completed projects reveals considerable improvements on account of watershed interventions, in the water table, crop productivity, milk production and per capita income etc. WDC 1.0 was closed on 31st March, 2021.

WDC-PMKSY 2.0: Government has approved continuation of programme as WDC-PMKSY 2.0 for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with physical target of 4.95 million hectares and indicative financial outlay of Rs. 8,134 crores, as the Central share.

Under WDC-PMKSY 2.0, total 1110 watershed development projects were sanctioned during 2021-22 to 2025-26 in 28 States and 2 UTs (J&K and Ladakh) involving an area of approx. 4.95 million hectares. Since inception of the scheme, an amount of Rs.1537.41 crore has been released during 2021-22 and 2022-23 (as on 12.12.2022) to the States as the Central share.

Progress under WDC 1.0 and WDC 2.0 is given as below:

Physical Achievements under WDC-PMKSY1.0

Indicators/ Parameters Achievements (from 2014-15 to 2021-22) No. of Water Harvesting Structures created / renovated 7,64,686 Additional area brought under protective irrigation (ha) 16,40,954 No. of farmers benefited 36,34,020 Area brought under plantation [Afforestation / Horticulture etc.] (in Lakh ha)# 1.626 Area of culturable wastelands treated in completed watershed development projects (in Lakh ha) 3.36 No. of man days generated (in Lakh man days) 388.66

Indicators as given by NITI Aayog during 2018-19

Physical Achievements under WDC-PMKSY 2.0