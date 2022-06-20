Department of Justice to observe International Day of Yoga, 2022

New Delhi :This year International Day of Yoga is falling in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year for which the Ministry of Ayush has planned to observe the International Day of Yoga (IDY) at 75 iconic locations across India which will also help in branding India on a global scale. The Prime Minister would be leading the programme from Mysuru, Karnataka.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice, will celebrate the IDY at its premises in Jaisalmer House, which is a heritage building.

The Department is also interacting with judiciary for smooth conduct of the International Day of Yoga, 2022 by Supreme Court of India, all the 25 High Courts and District and Subordinate Court Complexes across the country. Supreme Court of India and High Courts located in iconic buildings with unique architecture will add to the grandeur of the occasion.

At the initiative of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare 21st June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). This worldwide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an integral part of our nation’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

The theme for this year IDY 2022 is “Yoga for Humanity” as it depicts how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, brings people together through compassion, kindness, fosters a sense of unity and builds resilience among people world over.