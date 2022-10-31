Department of Justice participates in Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta across its premises

New Delhi : The Department of Justice has participated in the Special Campaign 2.0 Campaign on Swachhta across its premises at Jaisalmer House, New Delhi since its commencement from October 2, 2022. The initiative on Swachhta Abhiyan started with the preparatory phase from 14th to 30th September, 2022 during which the sites for cleanliness as well as the status of pendency on the various segments were identified during the preparatory phase for the campaign period. The campaign aimed to achieve space management and enhancement of workplace experience in offices under the Department.

Rounds of indoor/outdoor Cleanliness drives at Department of Justice, Jaisalmer House, New Delhi were conducted on the sites demarcated & allocated to the respective Divisional heads. Regular Review meetings by Shri SKG Rahate, Secretary (Justice) were conducted to take stock of the activities under Special Campaign 2.0.

Under the best practices @initiative digital India, the Department of justice has successfully scanned physical documents towards their digitisation to enable their on-boarding on eOffice portal. The old physical files have been scanned under the Special Campaign 2.0 since its beginning from 2nd October, and target to digitise 4,50,000 pages till 31st October, 2022 has been achieved. This will enable availability of free movement and quick & effective retrieval of data digitally.

National Judicial Academy, Bhopal & National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) partnered with the Department of Justice in conducting special cleanliness drives at their respective office premises. Delhi State Legal Services Authority under the guidance of NALSA, conducted legal awareness programs for construction workers at various locations that includes Pragati Maidan, Jhilmil Colony, Shahdara among others. Legal awareness kiosks were also set up to redress their specific grievances under the Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0.

Legal Aid Counsels and Para Legal Volunteers were deputed to make the construction workers and general public aware about their Legal Rights. Information booklets of Legal Aid were distributed to the people and they were encouraged to download the NALSA app. People were also made aware about 24×7 toll free helpline number of DSLSA *1516.

During Special Campaign 2.0, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, MoS (L&J), inspected all the sections at the Department of Justice, Jaisalmer House, New Delhi on 28.10.2022, and interacted with officers and Staff. During his visit to the Department of Justice, Jaisalmer House, New Delhi, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, MoS (L&J), interacted with a beneficiary of Tele-Law services and through VC with the participants of 11th National Webinar on Cyber Crimes in India organised by the Department of Justice.

The Special Campaign 2.0 while emphasising on Swachhata activities, also aimed at improving the efficiency in the Government by prioritising the clearance of pendency in administrative matters viz. VIP References, PMO References, Cabinet Matters, Public Grievances, etc. The target during the Campaign period was to review and weed out old files/records. The disposal of old and obsolete electronic/furniture unserviceable store created hygienic and spacious office premises, apart from generating revenue. The targets identified during the identification phase of the campaign, have been largely achieved by the end of the Campaign i.e. as on 31.10.2022.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014 to bring about a behavioural change in people and as a fitting tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi who advocated cleanliness as a way of life. Later, a Special Campaign on Disposal of Pending References and Cleanliness was launched in 2021 across government departments and ministries. Following the success of the Special Campaign during last year, it was decided to organise Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta in Central Government Ministries/Departments, attached/ subordinate offices from 2nd October to 31st October 2022 under the vision of DARPG.