Department of Justice Launches Special Campaign 4.0 for Pendency Clearance and Office Cleanliness

Under the guidance of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the Department of Justice is implementing the Special Campaign 4.0 campaign for clearing pendency and focusing on Swachhata of the office premises. In addition to its office complex situated at Jaisalmer House, New Delhi, the Department has also engaged with the National Judicial Academy (NJA) Bhopal and National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA), New Delhi, to be active participants in the Swachhata part of the campaign. As in the previous years, this year too, this campaign is spread over two phases, with Phase-I (from 16/9/2024-30/9/2024) being the identification phase, wherein various pending matters (like References from MPs, Parliamentary Assurances, References from the State Governments, Inter Ministerial references, Public Grievances etc.) and also, sites requiring sprucing, cleaning and beautification were to be identified. Phase-II from 02/10/2024 to 31/10/2024 is to be devoted to the clearance of the identified pendency and cleaning/ sprucing up and beautification of identified sites/areas.

During the just concluded Phase-I of the said campaign, 03 References from MPs and 281 Public Grievances were identified for disposal, 272 physical files were earmarked for weeding out and 138 e-files were selected for closure. Besides, 06 Parliamentary Assurances, 01 Reference from the State Governments, 01 Inter-Ministerial reference, have also been identified for disposal. Apart from this, 4 sites requiring sprucing, cleaning and beautification were also identified within the office premises of the Department.

With regards to the implementation phase of the Special Campaign which is scheduled from 2.10.2024 to 31.10.2024, the Department as on 10.10.2024 has disposed 188 public grievances out of 281, 2 reference from MPs out of 3, weed out 70 files out of 272 and 3 Parliamentary Assurances out of 6. In addition to the above, a committee has also been formed to identify and disposal of the UN-serviceable items for freeing up the area of the office premises of the Department. The Committee has identified 71 such items. The Committee is in the process of condemnation of these items during the second phase of the campaign. The amount so generated from disposal of these items will be deposited into the Government treasury. As far as cites requiring sprucing, cleaning and beautification, 2 out of 4 identified sites has been cleaned with the shramdaam giving by the officials of Department of Justice and remaining 2 is planned during the second half of the implementation phase.

The Department is committed to disposal of the pending matters/ items ripe for disposal and upkeep and improvement of sites selected for cleaning and beautification, as identified during the first phase, in the second phase of the Special Campaign 4.0.