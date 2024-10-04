Department of Justice 10th Anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission, Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign, 2024

The 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission, Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign, 2024 (SHS 2024) was observed in the Department of Justice w.e.f. September 14, 2024 to 2nd October, 2024, under the theme of “Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata“.

The Campaign began with the Swachhata Pledge by all the Officers and staff of the Department of Justice on 17th September, 2024. The Pledge was administered by the Secretary (Justice).

As a part of SHS-2024 , requests were made to the Supreme Court and all the High courts, to extend their support by participating in the Campaign. This elicited a good response and various court complexes of the country actively participated in the campaign.

Besides, during the campaign there was a focus on cleaning of areas which are generally ignored in routine cleaning/maintenance of the office premises. For this, roof-tops, water tanks situated on the roof were especially cleaned during the period. Washing/replacing of the curtains of various rooms was carried out during the period. Special efforts were made to ensure the hygiene of the area surrounding the canteen of the Department .

On 19th September, 2024, Sh. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Minister of State(I/C), Ministry of Law & Justice, graced the campaign by his presence and encouraged the efforts of Safai Mitras (House Keeping Staff) of the Department by distributing sanitary kits to them.

Black spots were also identified in the premises of the Department which were cleaned by the effort put up by way of intensive cleanliness drives under the Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 campaign.

The Campaign concluded with a Shramdaan, led by Secretary (Justice), in which all the officers and staff of the Department participated enthusiastically.