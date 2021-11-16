Department of Food & Public Distribution celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : On the second day of the Department of Food and Public Distribution’s(DFPD) Iconic Week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a webinar was organised here on Tuesday. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change launched a short film on Procurement operations including DBT operations.

Shri Atish Chandra, CMD, FCI welcomed MoS on his maiden visit to FCI Headquarters and briefed him about FCI’s operations on procurement, storage, movement and distribution of foodgrains across the country.

While addressing the webinar, Shri Choubey said that the Centre government is working tirelessly to ensure that Minimum Support Price (MSP) reaches the farmers.

“The Government aims that the benefit of Minimum Support Price (MSP) should reach all farmers of paddy and wheat in each state, especially to those who are small and marginal farmers. Minimum Support Price provides a basis to the farmers from which they get not only the cost price of their crops, but also a reasonable profit,” Shri Choubey said.