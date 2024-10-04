Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India observing Special Campaign 4.0 campaign

The implementation phase of the Special Campaign 4.0 with its focuses on enhancing workplace cleanliness, promoting sustainable practices and optimizing the disposal of pending has started from 2nd October and will come to an end on 31st October 2024. During its Preparatory Phase from 16th September 2024 to 30th September, 2024, Department of Food and Public Distribution, along with its Subordinate / Attached Offices, PSU, Autonomous Bodies and Authorities, actively worked on identifying cleanliness campaign sites, disposing of scrap and redundant items, addressing pending official references, grievances & appeals, and planning for space and record management. Targets relating to these were also uploaded on the SCDPM portal.

During the preparatory phase of the campaign, the Hon’ble Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution along with the senior officers of the Department of Consumer Affairs and Department of Food and Public Distribution inspected the common areas and the section of the Department.

A number of meetings were also held during this phase under the chairmanship of Secretary (FPD) and Joint Secretary (Admn.) with the nodal officers of Food Corporation of India, Central Warehousing Corporation, Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur and Indian Grain Storage and Management Research Institute, Hapur.

A D.O. from Secretary (FPD) was also sent to all the PSUs seeking personal involvement and leadership to make the campaign successful. They were also requested to issue appropriate instructions to their offices/field offices to ensure that the time lines are adhered to and the activities are undertaken as per guidelines issued by DARPG.

The Nodal Officer and Joint Secretary (Admn.) and senior officers of the department also inspected the Departmental canteen and sections to oversee the cleanliness drive.

As part of this nationwide drive, the Department of Food and Public Distribution along with its PSUs/ attached and subordinate offices will undertake the identifying and redressing pending references and public grievances in alignment with the campaign’s goal of streamlining governance, space and record management during Special Campaign 4.0. e.g. Food Corporation of India, a PSU under the Department will be laying special emphasis on its field and outstation offices, in addition to its head offices in over 760 locations across Pan India covering remote locations of Leh Ladakh in North to Thoothukudi and Port blair in South. The focus will be on ensuring overall cleanliness in government offices, with particular attention to space management and enhancing the workplace experience in field offices. A key component will be reviewing and weeding out old files and records, improving record management across all relevant FCI offices.

As on date the Department of Food and Public Distribution has already made significant progress in its targets identified for Special Campaign 4.0