Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India observes Special Campaign 4.0

Department of Food and Public Distribution, along with its PSUs, Subordinate / Attached Offices has initiated actions to implement Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd October – 31st October, 2024. The Special Campaign 4.0 has six pillars of digitization, improving office space/enhancing offices spaces, timely scrap disposal, weeding/ preservations of office records, inclusivity measures, sanitation protocol-use of 3 R’s approach/ Vidyanjali . It also focuses on reducing pendency of public grievances and appeals, MP, PMO, Inter Ministerial and State Government references and Parliamentary Assurances.

Keeping the above pillars in mind the Department is making concerted efforts for disposal of identified pending references, record management/ weeding out of old records, closing of e- files, creating space by disposing scrap and making the office premises neat and clean. The status of disposal of pending references/ closing of e-files, weeding out of old file , space freed and revenue generations as on 16.10.2024 is detailed below:-

State Government References-16, MP References–1 , Public Grievances- 500, Public Grievance Appeals – 160, Physical files weeded–6364, E-Files closed – 4222, Cleanliness Campaigns Conducted – 644, Space Freed –60284 sq. ft., Revenue Earned – Rs.96269 /-

During this period the Joint Secretary (Admn.) and the Nodal Officer took review meeting with the nodal officers of the various PSUs / attached and subordinate offices of the Department. He along with the senior officers of the Department also inspected the Departmental Record room and gave necessary directions for proper record management and keeping the record room clean and clutter free.

Glimpses of some of the activities undertaken during this period

Review meeting with the Nodal officers of PSUs/attached and subordinate offices of the Department

Inspection of Departmental Record room by Joint Secretary (Admn.) & Nodal Officer

Corridors leading to Departmental Record room before inspection of Joint Secretary(Admn.)

After the inspection

The Department of Food and Public Distribution along with its PSUs/attached and subordinate offices is making all out efforts to achieve its set targets and make visible impact in all the identified areas.