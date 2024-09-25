Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India continues to observe ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign 2024

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution organized an advocacy campaign on 24.09.2024 for cleanliness and hygiene as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024. During the event, Officers/officials visited a mini market near Krishi Bhawan and sensitized the vendors about the importance of cleanliness in their day-to-day life. They were also distributed brooms and dustbins to help them to keep their stalls as well as the surrounding area clean and garbage free.

IGMRI Hapur organized a “Walkathon” on 24.09.2024 to promote the message of cleanliness and hygiene as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024. During the event, staff members interacted with a few street vendors, encouraging them to maintain cleanliness around their stalls and surroundings.

A street play promoting cleanliness was performed by the students of the Institute on 24.09.2024 for public awareness at the main gate of National Sugar Institute Kanpur.

An awareness camp was organized by FCI Headquarters at Atal Adarsh Prathmik Vidhyalaya, Babar Road, New Delhi in which students took active part and various programs like Nukkad Natak on SHS, Swaccahta Pledge, Role play (Ban on Single Use plastic) etc. were organised. A message was given towards cleanliness and Hygiene to the primary students.

FCI Zonal Office (East), Kolkata, RO, Ranchi, RO Dimapur and DO Dimapur, RO Ahmedabad, RO Shimla organized camps at various schools for spreading awareness about Swacchh Bharat and Swachhata among the students, teachers and staff.

The employees of Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) Hqrs. visited various schools and made student aware about the importance of cleanliness. Various competitions on swachhata were also organized for them.

CWC, Regional Office, Kolkata organized a pledge on 24.09.2024 whereas plantation drive along with pledge was organized at Haldia

Cleanliness drive was carried out by ICD Pune at Vidya Niketan English Medium School, Pune.

An essay and drawing competition was organized at Shri Rambali Vidyalaya by the CWC Regional Office in Ahmedabad. The Regional Manager also informed the participants about the significance of cleanliness. The children participated in this event with great enthusiasm.

A tree was planted by Shri Sangeet Kumar, Director, Directorate of Sugar and Vegetable Oil on 24.09.24 in the Krishi Bhawan premises under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.