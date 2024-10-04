Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India completes activities under Swachhata Hi Sewa 2024 campaign

Department of Food and Public Distribution successfully concluded the “Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 ” campaign on 2.10.2024 with the celebration of “Swachh Bharat Diwas,”. The Department also paid homage to Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

The Safai Mitras are an integral part of the ecosystem and provide a healthy and clean work environment to the employees of the organisation they work in. In recognition of their important role in maintaining Swachhata in the office , the Department of Food and Public Distribution organised a felicitation function for Safairmitras on the same day.

Indian Grain Storage and Management Research Institute, Hapur celebrated Swachh Bharat Diwas at a CTU (Black Spot) which was identified and cleaned during SHS-24 campaign. The director-in-charge felicitated Safai Mitras by garlanding, offering shawls and gifting safety gears to them.

Celebration of Swachha Bharat Divas and Facilitation of Safai Mitras was organised by National Sugar Institute Kanpur.

Activities undertaken by Food Corporation of India and its Regional/ Zonal Office on 02.10.2024

Food Corporation of India HQ celebrated concluding ceremony of Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 Campaign by celebrating birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and felicitation of Safai Workers with gifts/awards on 2.10.2024

Under the leadership of GM hqrs officers and officials of FCI hqrs transformed a black spot at Sikandra Lane, New Delhi, as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, giving the area a fresh and revitalized look.

At the Swacch Bharat Divas event on 02.10.2024 FCI, Zonal Office (East) observed the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti and transformed a CTU site . The Safari Workers were also felicited with gifts to boost their morale for this noble work.

Regional Office, Ranchi also celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with enthusiasm. On the occasion, gifts/awards were distributed among the Safai Workers by General Manager (Region). Plantation drive at the identified CTU sites were carried out too.

Details activities by Central Warehousing Corporation and its Regional Offices

Glimpses of activities carried out by CWC Corporate Office, New Delhi .

Regional Office Kochi felicitated Safaiveers and helpers for their crucial role in maintaining community cleanliness . A drawing competition was also held in a school under Swachhata Ki Bhagidari . CW, Kanjikode also held a drawing competition in a school.

Regional Office, Bangalore held a felicitation function for Safai Karmachari under Safai Mitra Safe Camp.

On the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations in the Regional office, Lucknow, trees were planted by the Regional Manager and tribute was paid to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Safaimitras were also honored on this occasion.

Regional Office, Ahmedabad held a felicitation ceremony for Safaiveers and their assistants in recognition their invaluable contributions in maintaining community cleanliness .

The Regional Office in Ahmedabad conducted a distribution of cloth bags at Parimal Garden to promote awareness regarding cleanliness. Additionally, a photo booth was set up at the same location. A dedicated initiative for maintaining cleanliness was conducted across several warehouses in the Ahmedabad region.

Regional Office, Patna organized a cleanliness drive by officers and employees on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas. In this campaign, everyone came together to clean the campus and surrounding area.

CWC RO Guwahati hosted a walkathon at Digholi Pukhuri to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti and promote #SwachhataHiSeva2024! Let’s keep our environment clean! 🌍💚

Regional Office, Mumbai had a closing ceremony of SHS 2024 during which homage were paid to Father of Nation. The employees of the office also contributed in Shramdan during which the office and its premises were cleaned.

CW, Kolapur, ICD Pune and ICD Verna, Goa also had a closing ceremony of SHS 2024. After paying homage to the Father of Nation, all the employees participated in shramdaan to clean the office and its premises.

In Regional Office, Bhopal the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was celebrated as Swachh Bharat Day in the presence of the Regional Manager. On this occasion, sanitation workers were honored with awards. Officials and employees carried out cleaning both inside the office premises and in the parking area outside. Tree were also planted under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

A Swachhata Special campaign was organized by RWC Koodalnagar, focusing on community cleanliness. The municipality cleaning staff from the Madurai Anaiyur section was gathered for the event. A session on safety maintenance was conducted by the terminal manager, highlighting the importance of educating city residents on reducing plastic waste.

The importance of gloves during the waste segregation process was emphasized, along with the different types of waste. Appreciation was expressed for the dedicated service of the cleaning staff, and jute bags along with self-cleaning items were distributed as tokens of gratitude.

After days of activities, the Department of Food & Public Distribution and its PSUs/subordinate and attached office closed the SHS 2024 event on 2nd October 2024 by paying homage to the Father of Nation and remembering his adage of ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’. The Safaimitras were also felicitated in recognition of their invaluable contribution in paying a tribute of clean India to Mahatma Gandhi.