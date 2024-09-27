Department of Food and Public Distribution continues to observe Swachhata Hi Sewa 2024 Campaign

During the ongoing Swachhata Hi Sewa 2024 Campaign, the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India and its PSUs/ attached/subordinate offices organized the following activities.

A Nukkad Natak was performed by the employees of the Department on the theme “Swabhav Swachhata-Sanskar Swachhata” at the parking lot and the common area of Krishi Bhawan. During their performance the actors raised the issues of open defecation, littering, segregation of garbage, zero waste and inculcating goods habits in the kids from a young age. They emphasized that we should not only keep our homes and surroundings clean but should also encourage others to do so.

Under the banner of “Ek ped Maa Ke Naam” a plantation drive was carried out by the trainee Excise Inspector at National Sugar Institute, Kanpur.

Indian Grain Storage Management & Research Institute, Hapur organised a drawing competition at Merry Rose City Convent Jr. High School.

Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority organised a plastic hatao karykram.

Activities conducted by the Food Corporation of India(FCI) and its Regional Offices-

Food Corporation of India Hqrs. Office organized a plantation drive under the “Ek ped Maa Ke Naam” at their Mayapuri Depot. Smt Vanita Ratan Sharma, CMD, FCI along with senior officers of the Corporation participated in this mega event.

A Cleanliness drive was organized by FCI Headquarters employees at Central Park in Connaught Place, New Delhi while The officer and officials of Regional Office Delhi took the initiative of cleaning the public exercise area (gymnasium) located near Scope Minar building for fulfilling their commitment towards a clean environment.

Zonal office (East) Kolkata conducted a cleanliness drive in its Residential Quarters at Ellora Apartment for creating a cleaner, healthier environment and reinforcing the importance of hygiene/sanitation in daily life.

As part of the Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs (Swachhata Hi Seva) initiative, Zonal Office South Chennai, organized a comprehensive medical camp covering all the employees including Safai mitras of the office. The camp was held in collaboration with MGM Healthcare, Chennai and provided vital health services.

A special cleaning campaign was organized by the Regional Office, Shimla, in which all the officers and employees came together to clean the nearby park.

The officer and employees of the Regional Office, Ahmedabad carried out a cleanliness drive at Amul Garden Park.

Divisional Office, Vellore organised a Cleanliness drive inside the Depot premises (Sampoorna Swachhata)

Divisional Office Chennai has organized a special cleanliness drive at a nearby park under Sampoorna Swachhata & Swachhata Lakshit Ekai and spread the message of swachh Bharat among the public.

Activities undertaken by Central Warehousing Corporation and its various Regional Offices

The Regional Office Delhi organized a cleanliness awareness campaign at the Government Talent Corporation School to raise awareness about cleanliness among children through a competition and a plantation drive was also carried out at CWC Kashipur.

The Regional Office, Chandigarh organized a drawing competition for students at the government primary school to explain the importance of cleanliness.

Cleanliness drive was carried out at many Cleanliness Target Units by various Warehouses in Kochi Region under Sampoorna Swachhata

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2024, the warehouse managers of CWC successfully carried out cleanliness drive at selected black spots in Naguar, Baran and Deoli.

A cleanliness initiative was carried out at the Urban Health Centre and various public locations by the Regional office Ahmedabad and Warehouses.

Regional Office, Lucknow had an interaction with the farmers of Gram Panchayat a cleanliness meeting was organised by the Central Warehouse Gola in Gram Panchayat Punarbhoogrant. Hand washes and hand towels were distributed among the farmers and they were made aware about the importance of cleanliness and sanitation.

Regional Office, Kolkata organized cleanliness activities at a number of locations.

The events underline the efforts being made by the Department and its PSUs/attached/ subordinate offices for a cleaner and greener tomorrow.