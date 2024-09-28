Department of Food and Public Distribution continues to observe Swachhata Hi Sewa 2024 campaign

As a part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Sewa 2024 campaign, the employees of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, with the help of Safai Mitras undertook a public toilet cleaning Abhiyan.

IGMRI Hapur organized a slogan writing competition on the theme “Swachhata Hi Seva” for the trainees of the Short Term Training Course (STTC). A total of 27 trainees participated in the event.

A deep cleaning of Experimental Sugar Factory was organised by National Sugar Institute Kanpur

Details of activities done by Food Corporation of India under SHS 2024 on 27.09.2024:

Food Corporation of India (FCI) HQ set up a single-window camp for Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) in association with local administration to link them to various government welfare schemes and improve their access to social security.

Trees were also planted by the Senior Officers of FCI at Shakti Nagar Depot and Food Supply Depot Tinsukia under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

FCI Regional Office, Delhi and Divisional Office ,Shakti Nagar organized a School Awareness Camp at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Shastri Nagar, New Delhi to increase awareness about Cleanliness among the students.

As SHS 2024 initiatives, FCI Zonal office (East) Kolkata, Regional Office, Chennai, Regional Office, Itanagar and Nagaland Region organized Single window camps for Safai Mitras for disseminating information about various Government social welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, One Nation One Ration Card etc.

In a bid to instill the importance of comprehensive cleanliness and hygiene, FCI, Regional Office, Chennai also organised an Awareness Camp at Chennai Model School, Nungambakkam, Chennai. Awareness regarding cleaniness was imparted to the students.

Details of activities done by Central Warehousing Corporation and its various Regional Offices under SHS 2024 on 27.09.2024:

Regional Office Delhi organized a Nukkad natak to spread the message of cleanliness among a wide audience in the Scope Minar complex.

A team from Regional Office, Delhi by undertaking a cleaning and plantation drive at the Rajkiya Nigam Vidalaya , Delhi took a pledge to keep the school neat and clean.

Central Warehouses, Udumalpet and Virudhunagar distributed cloths bag under the SHS 2024. A cleanliness drive at nearby parks was undertaken by DPE Thiruvottiyur.

Regional Office, Bhopal in collaboration with Hamidia Hospital organized a Health Camp for the Safai Mitras and contractual staff.

Regional Office Guwahati is continuing with its cleanliness drive with more zeal and efforts by the employees. The same is also being followed in all the warehouses of the region.

In collaboration with the Sevasadan Lifeline Hospital, Miraj the Regional Office, Mumbai organised a health camp for the Safai Mitras and labourers

The Central Warehouse, Nanded organized a Gram Sabha at village Nanded. The Regional Manager, CW Nanded explained the importance of cleanliness to the members of the Gram Panchayat and villagers.

Glimpses of the various Swachhata activities under taken by various warehouses in the Kolkata Region.

The Central Warehoues, Sikar and Bikaner under the Jaipur Regional offices carried out a cleanliness drive at the designated black spots. These not only led to the beautification of these cities but was a major step in direction of a clean and healthy environment.

Activities like ‘Swachhata Pledge’, tree plantation, cleanliness drive at warehouses was conducted at Fatuha, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Mohania, Samastiour warehouses of Regional Office, Patna.