Department of Food and Public Distribution Completes Special Campaign 4.0, Enhancing Cleanliness and Reducing Backlogs

Department of Food and Public Distribution under the guidance of Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya has completed the Special Campaign 4.0 for ensuring cleanliness and reducing pendency in Government offices.

Shri Joshi and Smt. Bambhaniya led the Special Campaign 4.0 preparations and provided leadership on the strategies to be adopted to make the Special Campaign a huge success.

The campaign started with the preparatory phase on September 15th, 2024 to identify targets for cleaning, recording and space management during the implementation phase. During the campaign, special focus was given to space management and enhancement of workplace experience in offices including disposal of pending work.

Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary (F&PD) took Review Meetings with the Sr. Officers of DFPD and its attached Offices to sensitize about the progress of activities undertaken during the Special Campaign 4.0.

Shri Rajender Kumar, JS (Admn) also took a number of Review Meetings with the officers of the Department as well as its PSUs/ Attached offices. During the campaign period, he paid many surprise visits to various sections/ Record Room of DFPD and appreciated the efforts of the officials. He also inspected the toilets and common areas and directed the concerned staff to make their best efforts to maintain the utmost cleanliness in the office premises.

During the period of Special Campaign 4.0, floor-wise Nodal Officers were appointed to review the progress and achievement of section/unit/desk/offices situated under the DFPD.

Not only the Department but all its attached Offices i.e. FCI, CWC, WDRA, IGMRI & NSI Kanpur enthusiastically participated in the campaign and celebrated it as a cleanliness festival at 1325 campaign sites. This year 78940 Sq.ft. space has been freed after the disposal of scrap and other redundant materials. 116982 physical files were identified, and reviewed and 36372 physical files have been weeded out during the campaign. 5818 Electronic files have also been closed. The total revenue generated from the disposal of scrap is more than Rs. 13.83 lakh. Also 9 MPs references, 25 State Govt. references, 964 Public Grievances and 242 Public Grievance Appeals has been disposed. During the Special Campaign 4.0 period, this Department and its Attached Offices on various social media platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram etc, have released 13 PIB Notes/press release and about 1000 Tweets. Daily progress was monitored by a dedicated team and uploaded on the SCPDM portal hosted by DARPG.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution and its attached Offices successfully achieved the target set for Special Campaign 4.0 on Swachhta and minimize pendency in Government, which was conducted within the Department and across its attached Offices i.e. FCI, CWC, WDRA, IGMRI and NSI, Kanpur located in various parts of the country.