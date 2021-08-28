Department of Fisheries, Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, organises webinar as part of ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’

New Delhi : Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India organized a webinar on “Major Disease Problems in Freshwater Aquaculture and its Management” on 28th August, 2021 under the chairmanship of Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav. Swain in his inaugural address highlighted briefly on India’s revolution and development since independence. He informed the gathering that the Department of Fisheries, Government of India is organizing series of webinar on the eve of 75 years of Independence. Today’s webinar focused on the management of major diseases in freshwater aquaculture and their management. Swain highlighted the contribution of freshwater aquaculture towards fish production of the country. He briefly explained about PMMSY and the sub component supported under PMMSY for the management of diseases in freshwater aquaculture in the country.

Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries) and Dr. J. Balaji, Joint Secretary (Marine Fisheries) also addressed the webinar. Other officials of Department of Fisheries, GoI and fisheries officials of States/UTs, Faculty from Sate Agriculture Universities, State Animal and Fisheries Universities, entrepreneurs, aquaculture farmers and hatchery owners across the country, representative from aquaculture Industry participated in the webinar.

Sagar Mehra, JS (IF) briefly highlighted the importance and challenges in disease management in freshwater aquaculture of India. He also highlighted the Government initiatives for the sector through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Further, Mehra added that financial assistance supported to the institutions, farmers and entrepreneurs for disease management in freshwater aquaculture under PMMSY. Dr. J. Balaji in his address highlighted the problems being faced by the farmers due to disease and stressed on the strategy and planning to overcome the disease and aquatic health management issues.

Dr. Pramoda Kumar Sahoo, Principal Scientist, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture made a presentation in details on major disease problems in freshwater aquaculture in India and their management. In his presentation, he highlighted the important fish disease problems and loss due to diseases. Further, in details he explains on the disease management measures, issues and concerns of the fish health sector and made some suggestions for better health management.

After presentation, a fruitful interaction with the farmers, entrepreneurs, hatchery owners, Scientists and faculty of Universities was taken up. Dr P. K. Sahoo, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA led the discussion with the stakeholders . Stakeholders raised various farm level disease and health management issues being faced by them. Dr. Sahoo suggested appropriate management measures on the issues raised by the stakeholders. Officials of DoF, GoI explained regarding components of PMMSY for disease management in freshwater aquaculture such as establishment of disease diagnostic and quality testing labs and mobile labs, Aquatic Referral labs for quality testing and disease diagnostics, effective aquatic health management system, strengthening of disease monitoring and surveillance program, establishment of aquatic quarantine facilities, etc.

I. A. Siddiqui, Fisheries Development Commissioner, DoF moderated the discussion during webinar.