Department of Fisheries to improve Inland fisheries and Aquaculture : Parshottam Rupala

New Delhi : The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India under the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has taken steps to intensify and diversify inland fisheries and aquaculture with focus on diversification of species, introduction of new species and peg the critical gaps in the demand and supply of quality brood and seed of cultivable species and species-specific feeds, Adequate number of brood banks, hatcheries, seed rearing units, specific pathogen free or resistant seed, genetically improved brood stock, and feed mills. As a result, Inland fisheries and aquaculture has contributed 74.59% of the total fish production of India during 2021-22. Further, the Department of Fisheries under PMMSY is also supporting exposure visits, training and capacity building programme of fish farmers and other stakeholders in modern technologies developed in fisheries and aquaculture viz Cage culture in Reservoir, pen culture in wetlands, Biofloc Technology, Re-circulatory Aquaculture System, Scaling up of Freshwater Prawn (Scampi) Culture, promotion of Inland Saline Aquaculture in potential area to improve farm practices for enhanced production.

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.