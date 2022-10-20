Department of Fisheries proactively participates in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan “Special Campaign 2.0”

New Delhi : Government of India initiated Special Campaign 2.0 on 2nd 2022 with the aim to ensure timely and effective disposal of pending matters in government offices and Ministries.

As Swachh Bharat Abhiyan “Special Campaign 2.0” aims at record management, cleanliness (indoor & outdoor), and office scrap disposal easing of rules/processes freeing of space.

Various activities are being carried out by Department of Fisheries and its institutions under its guidance. DoF is proactively participating in the campaign through various activities. Social media awareness campaign is being run. On-ground cleaning activities of DoF institutes under the campaign are being undertaken.

Under the “Special Campaign 2.0”, disposal of the pending VIP differences and issuances on budget approval for the states is also being sped up. Target and achievement and Pictures of Activities (Before and After) are being uploaded by the Department on the SCDPM Portal of DARPG on daily basis.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) on 2nd October 2014 with the vision of giving a heartfelt tribute of “A clean India” to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary in year 2019. SBM has received tremendous support and popularity from the people and has become a “Jan Andolan”. With the moto of “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”, citizens have pledged and taken part in many cleanliness events to fulfil the mission of clean and hygienic Bharat.