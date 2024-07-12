Department of Fisheries organizes the Fisheries Summer Meet 2024 at Madurai, Tamil Nadu

With an aim to hold strategic discussions with States/UTs to deliberate on the progress and way forward for the development of the fisheries sector, Department of Fisheries, Government of India organized the ‘Fisheries Summer Meet 2024’ at Madurai, Tamil Nadu today. A total of 321 impactful projects under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with an outlay of Rs.114 Crore, covering 19 State/UTs were virtually inaugurated by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj Shri Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Ministers of state for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel and Shri George Kurian were also present on the occasion. During the program, live virtual interactions with fishermen and fisherwomen were held from the inaugural sites.

The Union minister inaugurated an exhibition that showcased various aquaculture technologies such as RAS, BioFloc, technologies used for ornamental fisheries, pearl cultivation etc. Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh also distributed KCC, presented PMMSY achievement award letters to beneficiaries and felicitated FFPOs onboarded on Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC). He also interacted with the entrepreneurs and scientists during the walkthrough of the exhibition.

FFPOs under PMMSY and around 95 FFPOs have been onboarded on the ONDC network. This collaboration with ONDC has served numerous benefits for the FFPOs like reduced transaction costs, increased market reach, improved transparency, increased competition & competitiveness, innovation, employment generation etc. Six participants onboarded onto the ONDC network, namely, Gorakhpur Kissan Producer Company Limited, District Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Kapsi Fishery Farmer Producer Company Ltd., District Kanker, Chhattisgarh, Banmankhi Fish Farmer Company Limited, District, Purnia, Bihar, Bastarpearl Fish Farmer Producer Company Limited, Bastar, Chhattisgarh, Lari Fish Producer Company Ltd., District Deoria, Uttar Pradesh and Kondapaka Fisheries Producer Company Limited, District Siddipet, Telangana were felicitated for their contribution in the growth of the Fisheries sector during the event.

Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh also distributed KCC certificates and PMMSY sanction orders to the beneficiaries. The recipient beneficiaries for ornamental fisheries units included Ms Yogeshwari W/o. Shri Kathiresh Kumar, Ms Suguna W/o. Shri Muthu Pandi, Ms Sindhu W/o. Shri Sudhakar, Ms Kalaiyarasi W/o. Shri Sakthivel and Ms Pachaiyammal W/o. Shri Mathialagan.

Dairying (GoI) marked five years of its creation in 2024. Since its genesis, Department of Fisheries (DoF) has undertaken various strategic initiatives for the growth and development of the Indian Fisheries sector. In order to harness the potential of fisheries resources in a sustainable manner and bringing in holistic development in the Fisheries sector, DoF (GoI) has launched various schemes, namely Blue Revolution (BR), Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Kisan Credit Crad (KCC) and the upcoming sub-scheme under PMMSY. It envisages a cumulative investment of Rs 38,572 crore through these schemes to address sectoral gaps and bring in structural changes.

The event also witnessed the presence of Dr. Sanjay Kumar Nishad, Minister of Fisheries, Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Renu Devi, Minister of Animal Husbandry & Fisheries, Bihar, Shri Keshab Mahanta, Fisheries Minister, Assam, Shri Alexander Laloo Hek, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Fisheries Department, Meghalaya, Shri Gabriel D. Wangsu, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supply, Arunachal Pradesh and Shri Gokulananda Mallik, Minister of State (Incharge), Odisha.