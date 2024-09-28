Department of Fisheries organisesTree Plantation Drive “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024 today

The Department of Fisheries, under the visionary leadership of Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh along with Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri George Kurian, organized a special Plantation Drive titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Tughlakabad today as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign. This initiative is in alignment with the Government’s broader mission to promote environmental sustainability and celebrate the sacred bond between humans and nature.

The drive, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from school children of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of trees and sustainable environmental practices. Additionally, it honored the pivotal role of motherhood by dedicating each sapling to a mother, thereby symbolizing care and nurturing. The plantation activity not only focused on increasing the green cover in the region but also reinforced the Department’s commitment to creating a healthier, cleaner, and greener India.

In his keynote address, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized the significance of environmental conservation and the vital role that communities play in fostering a cleaner and greener nation. He remarked, “Planting a tree today is planting hope for a better tomorrow. We dedicate this initiative to all mothers, who nurture and care for life. Our government is resolute in taking steps that ensure ecological balance and contribute to the health of our planet.”

The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its rich diversity of flora and fauna, was selected as the venue for its symbolic importance as a green lung of the national capital. By planting indigenous trees, the initiative also contributes to enriching the biodiversity of this ecologically significant zone.

Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Smt. Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary, Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, along with senior officers, officials of the Department of Fisheries, NCDC and local residents, actively participated in the plantation drive. This collaborative effort highlighted the importance of environmental sustainability.

This plantation drive is part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign, a nationwide movement to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and sustainable living practices. The participation of the Department of Fisheries in this campaign underlines its commitment to fostering both aquatic and terrestrial biodiversity while ensuring the preservation of natural resources.

As the campaign progresses, the Department plans to organize similar initiatives across the country to educate and engage citizens in the conservation of natural ecosystems.