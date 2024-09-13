Department of Fisheries Joins Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 with Focus on ‘Swabhav Swachhata- Sanskaar Swachhata’

Every year the fortnight of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ activities has been observed since 2017 to strengthen voluntarism and collective action in Swachhata. This year, the Government of India will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Swachhata Hi Seva, 2024 campaign will be observed from 17th September to 01st October with the theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata- Sanskaar Swachhata’ (स्वभाव स्वच्छता – संस्कार स्वच्छता). The campaign will culminate in the celebration of Swachh Bharat Diwas on 2nd October 2024.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is proud to announce its active participation in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene across all sectors. From 17th September 2024 to 1st October 2024, the Department and its field units will engage in a series of cleanliness activities to take forward the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’(स्वभाव स्वच्छता – संस्कार स्वच्छता ).

As part of the preparatory activities, Secretary, Department of Fisheries Shri Abhilaksh Likhi chaired meeting with JS(A) and other officers of the Department to gear up the Swachhata Hi Seva activities at Department level and also at Fisheries Institutes under the Department. Later, Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, chaired a meeting with the senior officers from Department’s Field Units including Fishery Survey of India (FSI), Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery (CICEF), National Institute of Fisheries Post-Harvest Technology and Training (NIPHATT), National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical & Engineering Training (CIFNET), Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA). The meeting reviewed and assessed the ongoing preparation for the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign.

During the campaign, various activities will be carried out to raise awareness about cleanliness and hygiene while ensuring that fisheries-related infrastructure such fish markets, harbours and fish landing centres maintain high cleanliness standard.

The Department of Fisheries will organize awareness programs at various locations, focusing on the importance of cleanliness in fishery-related environments, such as fish landing centres, fishing harbours, fish markets and fish processing units. The campaigns aim to encourage fishers and other stakeholders to adopt hygienic handling of fisheries and adoption of sustainable waste management practices.

Special clean-up campaigns will be conducted across major fishing harbours, fish landing centres, aquaculture farms and all water bodies like Reservoirs, dams, estuaries, lakes, ponds, lagoons, flood plains, wetlands etc.. These drives will include removing plastic waste, marine litter, and other pollutants to create a cleaner and more sustainable marine and inland ecosystem.

On 17th September 2024, all officials and staff of the Department, along with stakeholders from the fisheries sector, will take a Swachhata Pledge to commit themselves to maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings and promoting a clean and green environment.

As part of the Swachhata campaign, tree plantation programs under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ will be carried out at various fisheries institutions and along the coasts, promoting environmental sustainability and beautification of fishery infrastructure.

Field units will encourage adoption of eco-friendly and efficient waste disposal practices by various stakeholders. Awareness programs on waste segregation, composting, and recycling will be conducted to reduce the environmental impact of fisheries activities.

The Department will associate with coastal communities, fishermen, aquaculture farmers, and other stakeholders to spread the message of Swachhata. Their active participation in the cleanliness and awareness drives will help bring about a positive transformation in fishery practices.

Through this initiative, the Department of Fisheries aims to make a constructive contribution to the Swachh Bharat Mission and raise awareness about the critical role cleanliness plays in the sustainable development of India’s fisheries sector.