Department of Fisheries is promoting Recirculatory Aquaculture System technology in all States and Union Territories

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is promoting Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) technology in all States and Union Territories. The Department of Fisheries, Government of India under PMMSY has approved projects to ICAR fisheries Institutes and Fisheries University and colleges for establishment RAS Demonstration and training centres to provide training and capacity building of stakeholders on management and operation of RAS for sustainable aquaculture practices. During last four years, 11995 unit of RAS approved at a cost of Rs.887.85 crore under PMMSY to 31 States. Under PMMSY, Government financial assistance is provided @ 40% of the unit cost of RAS to beneficiaries from general category and @ 60% to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and Women beneficiaries including small scale farmers. National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) has issued detailed Action Plan on RAS including culture protocol and system design.

PMMSY has adequate provisions for training and capacity building on all aspects of fisheries and aquaculture. The scheme has special provisions for promotion of RAS based farming in North Eastern and Himalayan states. Establishment of Medium and large RAS units are envisaged for cold water fishes like rainbow trout. Under technology infusion component, the scheme provides for financial assistance for establishment RAS by individual or group beneficiaries with a unit cost of Rs 50.00 lakh, Rs 25.00 lakh and Rs. 7.5 lakh respectively for large, medium and small units at the rate 40% of the cost of the project to general category beneficiaries and 60% of the cost to SC/ST and Women beneficiaries.

The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) is implementing the Certification of Fish Hatchery/Fish Farm/Brood banks/Feed Mill under PMMSY on a pilot basis in 6 states viz; Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu covering about 3040 beneficiaries both individuals & groups targeting 1711 units of various hatcheries, feed mills and fish farms under certification scheme with a total budget outlay of Rs.4.52 crore. Further, the Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act 2005 (Amendment 2023) mandates registration of all aquaculture units and licenses obtained for operation. The Act puts in place Authorized Officers at District level for registration and licensing of aquaculture units including RAS. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has reported that under Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority Act 2020, it is mandatory that the RAS farms are registered and license is obtained for their establishment and operation to ensure the traceability of the produce from the concerned RAS unit.