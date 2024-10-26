Department of Fisheries Convenes Meeting to Boost Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D), convened a meeting on 25th October 2024, to discuss role of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Fisheries Extension Network in strengthening of technology transfer in fisheries and implementation of schemes/programmes for development of fisheries and aquaculture including the new sub-scheme Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY). The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary (Fisheries), Department of Fisheries (DoF). Officers from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DoA&FW), ICAR, Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes (ATARI), Matsya Seva Kendras, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Fisheries officers from States/UTs and representatives from key training and research institutes also participated in the meeting.

In the Keynote address Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, underscored the critical role of fisheries extension in achieving last-mile connectivity, emphasizing its value in connecting fish farmers with essential information, resources, and government support. Dr Likhi also mentioned about the recently constituted High Level Ministerial Committee and High Level Secretaries Committee to recommend the measures for strengthening technology transfer through extension and outreach in fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, DoF highlighted the components and benefits of PM-MKSSY and the importance of ICAR extension network in reaching out to the intended beneficiaries of schemes/programmes of the Department across the country. While Shri Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary, DoA&FW gave presentation on Agriculture Extension System in India and explained Post Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources(VISTAAR) transformation efforts.

The meeting served as a vital step towards aligning efforts across multiple stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the PM-MKSSY by fostering collaboration, enhancing capacity-building initiatives, and bridging communication gaps between fish farmers and other stakeholders. The meeting underscored the importance of fisheries extension in outreach, capacity-building, and support systems for stakeholders for ensuring rapid resolution of PM-MKSSY related issues. Networking efforts were prioritized to strengthen synergies within the sector, enhancing both technical support and innovative technology adoption for fish farmers, further contributing to sustainable development in fisheries. Discussions also focused on integrating traceability modules and fostering collaboration. Thus, cooperation from State/UT Fisheries Departments, ICAR institutions, and various training and support agencies marks a strong collaborative move towards achieving long-term sustainability and economic empowerment within the sector. This united approach promises to bring meaningful benefits to fish farmers and contribute significantly to the sector’s growth and productivity across India.

Background

The Fisheries and Aquaculture sector is referred to as a ‘Sunrise Sector’ and it plays a critical role in ensuring food security, providing livelihoods and contributing to the economic well-being of India. Over the past ten years, the Government of India has spearheaded the transformation of the fisheries sector through various schemes and initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Blue Revolution, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY) etc, with highest ever investment of Rs 38,572 crore since 2015.

The PM-MKSSY, a sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) approved on 8th February 2024 for a period of four years from FY 2023-24 to FY 2026-27 at an estimated outlay of Rs 6000 crore, aims to formalize the unorganized fisheries sector, enhance access to institutional credit, promote adoption of aquaculture insurance, improve value-chain efficiencies and establish supply chains for safe fish products.

It also focuses on creating work-based identities on the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) for better understanding of the sector and engaged stakeholders. This is expected to ensure that the benefits reach the right beneficiaries in an equitable manner. Hence, fisheries extension shall play a critical role in enabling efficient implementation of PM-MKSSY. The fisheries extension acts as a bridge between fish farmers and government programs and initiatives by facilitating the transfer of technical knowledge, modern practices, and resources directly to the ground level. It also helps in streamlining communication and feedback between stakeholders and policymakers, fisheries extension promotes sector-wide growth, enhances productivity, and strengthens the overall fisheries value chain, benefiting both fish producers and consumers.