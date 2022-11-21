Department of Fisheries celebrates ‘World Fisheries Day’ in Daman

New Delhi : The Department of Fisheries under Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and National Fisheries Development Board, celebrated the ‘World Fisheries Day’ today at Swami Vivekanand Auditorium​, Daman.

Shri Jitendra Nath Swain launches “Sagar Parikrama Song” of Gujarati version and releases 5 books brought out by CIFNET, NFDB and Department of Fisheries

During the World Fisheries Day event, the Chief Guest of the event Shri Jitendra Nath Swain launched the “Sagar Parikrama Song” of Gujarati version and released 5 books brought out by CIFNET, NFDB and Department of Fisheries such as Handbook on Fisheries Statistic-2022, Super Success Stories (English and Hindi), Communication and Navigational Equipment on board fishing vessel, Defect rectification and maintenance of boat engine, Capacity building on monofilament long line fishing and handling of tuna onboards and posters on seaweed, Wealth from waste and value addition in English, Hindi and Gujarati. The department also awarded 28 achievers at the event under nine categories such as best performing State, district, quasi-government, co-operative society/FFPO, farmer, hatchery owner, enterprises, individual entrepreneurs, innovation and technology infusion, with cash awards ranging from Rs. 1 to 10 lakhs, momento, certificate and a citation. Nine awards were felicitated to Government and Quasi-Government sector and 19 to private farmer/society/enterprises wherein the awardees shared their experience .

During the event, technical sessions were held with expert talk from Scientist of ICAR- CIFE on new technology infusions their prospects and problems high intensive aquaculture system, open sea cage culture by ICAR- CMFRI and shrimp culture status and export & domestic market opportunities by MPEDA and a panel discussion on “Scope of investment in Fisheries sector in India” by Invest India. For technology transfer, various institutes/government organizations/ private sector erected 20 exhibition stalls. About 800 participants took part in the event apart from online telecast view. Officers from the Department of Fisheries, Govt. of India, NFDB, State/UT Fisheries Department, Scientist, Co-operative societies, Farmers, Fishermen, entrepreneurs, stakeholders, academicians and researchers and awardees of various categories participated in the event.

Shri Jitendra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries in his speech highlighted various initiatives taken by the Government of India and huge investments made in the fisheries sector. He encouraged the farmer/fishers to take advantage of the governmental schemes and explore alternatives for cheap fish feeds to reduce feed cost, cage culture in riverine system and innovative technologies to enhance fish production. He urged the farmers to ensure safe mesh size and stop juvenile fishing. He stressed about the importance of maintaining fishing ban period and to implement schemes that offers provision for use of alternative fuels like LPG, electronic auction system. In his speech, he pointed out about the need for fish species diversification of aquaculture, development of artificial reefs, sea ranching etc to ensure fish stock sustainability. He urged the importance of development of cold chain, fish markets to promote consumption of quality frozen fish/shrimp. He congratulated all the awardees of the events and appreciated the team of the Department of Fisheries and NFDB for successfully organizing the World Fisheries Day-2022 at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, Daman. Dr L Narasimha Murthy, Senior Executive Director of NFDB proposed the vote of thanks and concluded the event.

The Joint Secretary of Fisheries, Shri Sagar Mehra, in his keynote address highlighted the potential of fisheries and aquaculture development under various available schemes like PMMSY, FIDF, KCC, Farmers insurance etc. He urged private organizations/groups to come forward to take up fish seed production to fill the large seed gap for aquaculture. He emphasized on the identification of potential districts for fisheries development and give thrust on the development of cold storage, fishing harbour, landing centre etc. The Chief Executive of NFDB Dr C Suvarna, briefed about the background of celebrating World Fisheries Day that commemorates the ‘World Forum of Fish Harvesters & Fish Workers’ meet at New Delhi in 1997. She highlighted the critical importance of healthy ocean ecosystems to ensure sustainable stocks of fisheries in India. She briefed about the various initiatives undertaken by NFDB for fisheries development while ensuring clean environment by conducting beach cleaning drives like Swatch Sagar Surakshit Sagar, Sagar Parikrama in the coastal waters, Swatch Bharat and various outreach activities under Azadhi ka Amrut Mohatsav. The CE, NFDB also appreciated the overwhelming response received from the State/UT fisheries department and private organisation in recognizing and nominating the best performers under various sectors.

The Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India, Shri Jatindra Nath Swain graced the occasion as Chief Guest of the event. Shri L. Shankar, Joint Commissioner (Fisheries), Government of India welcomed the dignitaries and gathering which was followed by a short glimpse video on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and its achievements for the past two years. Shri Saurabh Mishra, IAS, Secretary (Fisheries), UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu deliberate the various fisheries activities taken up in the UT, particularly financial assistance provided to the fishers affected by natural calamities/accidents/captured by Pakistan Marine Security Agency (PMSA) and purchase of boats/transport vehicles under PMMSY.

Background :

World Fisheries Day is celebrated on 21st November every year to demonstrate solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholders throughout the world. It started in 1997 where “World Forum of Fish Harvesters & Fish Workers” met at New Delhi leading to formation of “World Fisheries Forum” with representatives from 18 countries and signed a declaration advocating for a global mandate of sustainable fishing practices and policies. The event aims to draw attention to overfishing, habitat destruction and other serious threats to the sustainability of our marine and freshwater resources. The celebrations serve to focus on changing the way the world manages global fisheries to ensure sustainable stocks and healthy ecosystems.

