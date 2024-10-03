Department of Financial Services Wraps Up Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 Campaign, Plants Over 200,000 Saplings Nationwide

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, along with its organisations (PSBs, PSFIs, PSICs etc) participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva, 2024 campaign observed from 17th September to 2nd October with the Theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’.

More than 25,000 events were organised during the campaign. All organisations took up Swachhata Pledge, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir, Plantation drive- Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam along with mass scale cleanliness drives. The activities were organised in full force with enthusiasm by involving staff members, customers and general public in almost all States & UTs of the country.

More than two lakh saplings were planted as part of the SHS Campaign. Various Health camps, Walkathon, Human Chain, Mass Cleanliness Drive, Shramdaan etc were taken up on large scale covering almost all districts of the country. More than 3780, Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) were transformed during SHS -2024.