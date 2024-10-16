Department of Financial Services Leads Massive Cleanliness Drive under Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Financial Services along with its organisations (PSBs, PSFIs, PSICs, RRBs etc.), have carried out massive cleaning activities covering its own premises and public places including bus stands, beaches, temples and schools during the second week of the Special Campaign 4.0.

More than 10000 sites have been cleaned across the country and approx. 3.50 lakh sq. ft have been freed. These freed spaces will be utilized for various purposes like lounge area for customers, parking, storage, creche for employees etc.

Furthermore, all the Public Sector Banks and RRBs are undertaking other activities in campaign mode viz. dormant accounts activation, renewal of locker agreements, pension grievances redressal and nomination updation in accounts. More than 35 lakhs dormant accounts have been activated and more than 10 lakhs nomination has been updated. More than 20,000 pensioners have been contacted during the first fortnight of the campaign to address their grievances and educate them with various initiatives taken by PSBs like online submission of life certificate, door step banking facilities etc.

The organisations of DFS are utilizing the platform of Special Campaign 4.0 to spread the awareness among general public on Cyber Fraud, Nomination in accounts, Updation of KYC etc.