Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, successfully concludes Special Campaign 4.0

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, and its affiliated organisations successfully completed the one month-long Special Campaign 4.0 with special focus on minimising pendency, and institutionalising Swachhata from 2nd-31st October 2024.

The DFS launched the Special Campaign 4.0 with special impetus on better space management, customer centric initiatives, making the environment clean and green, record management and disposal of scrap.

All the organisations of DFS, Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Public Sector Insurance Companies and other Public Sector Financial Institutions like NABARD, SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NHB, IIFCL etc. actively participated in the Special Campaign 4.0.

The DFS achieved 100% disposal of all identified Public Grievances, Public Appeals, PMO references and MP References. 11.79 lakh square feet of space has freed and revenue of Rs. 4.50 crore has been earned through scrap disposal. The campaign was conducted in more than 38,500 sites across the country.

Twelve Public Sector Banks and 43 Regional Rural Banks organised Pension Grievances Weeks. In the camps, apart from the grievances registered & redressed, pensioners were also educated regarding submission of online life certificate and door step banking facilities.  In more than 52,208 branches across the country approx. 1.45 lakhs pensioners were contacted.

Various videos and static contents were posted on Social media platforms by PSBs and RRBs to spread awareness towards Cyber Security. Safety tips and practices were shared through these educational posts to combat against cyber related frauds.

Highlights & achievements of the Department and its organisations:

  1. Cleanliness Campaigns/Sites/Offices Cleaned: 38,577
  2. Space Freed: 11,79,219.00 sq. ft.
  3. Revenue Earned from Scrap Disposal: Rs. 4,54,53,508.00
  4. Disposal of Public Grievances: 9,725
  5. Disposal of Public Grievances Appeals: 2,378

The DFS sensitised its all organisations to use the opportunity of Special Campaign 4.0 to enhance customer interface and to undertake citizen centric initiatives. The organisations of DFS, being in the financial services sector, were conveyed to undertake the activities like Financial Literacy campaigns, Registration/Updation of Nomination in bank accounts, Activating Dormant Accounts, Renewal of Locker Agreements, Disposal of Pending Claims etc. The achievements during the Campaign on these parameters are as follows:

  1. Financial Literacy Camps organised: More than 510 locations across the country.
  2. Number of Dormant Accounts Activated- 79.97 lakh.
  3. Number of Accounts in which Nomination Updated: 29.02 lakh.
  4. Number of Locker Agreements Renewed- 1.10 lakh.
  5. LIC of India settled 12.77 lakh unclaimed policies and settled claims of more than 10,742 cr.

All the activities undertaken by organisations were regularly posted on various social media platforms. More than 1,000 posts were made during the campaign. As part of the initiative, customers of various organisations, staff members, senior management & head of organisations also gave feedback about the initiatives during the campaign on various social media platforms.

Link of social media posts on Cyber Security & Fraud:

Link Organisation
https://x.com/TheOfficialSBI/status/1850877880302981224 State Bank of India
https://x.com/UnionBankTweets/status/1845794175025037416 Union Bank of India
https://x.com/IOBIndia/status/1841462616285184062 Indian Overseas Bank
https://x.com/BankofIndia_IN/status/1841410296067551428 Bank of India
https://x.com/sidbiofficial/status/1848244729294864477/photo/1 SIDBI

Link of Testimonial Videos are as follows:

Link Organisation
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DVJZudok5/ Indian Bank-MD & CEO
https://x.com/centralbank_in/status/1851223972333175075?t=G5jZGQfecCqdz3c7UnugvQ&s=19 Central Bank of India-MD & CEO
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBf-MkBowzl/?igsh=bG81MHRoMmhxeng5 LIC-Chairperson
https://x.com/IndiaEximBank/status/1851147318852018250 Exim Bank – MD
https://x.com/NABARDOnline/status/1850148952798109912 NABARD Chairman
https://x.com/sidbiofficial/status/1851185639229665626 SIDBI-Chairman
https://x.com/NhbIndia/status/1842075661126512907 NHB- MD
https://x.com/BankofIndia_IN/status/1851247642912993661 Bank of India -ED
https://x.com/UCOBankOfficial/status/1851850055965380781 UCO Bank-
https://x.com/canarabank/status/1851284616528744525 Canara Bank -General Manager
https://x.com/bankofbaroda/status/1851633313321980032 Bank of Baroda-General Manager
https://x.com/PSBIndOfficial/status/1848392037294277034 Punjab & Sind Bank -Customer
https://x.com/sidbiofficial/status/1847161444132929847 SIDBI-Impact of Special Campaign 4.0
https://x.com/newindassurance/status/1850843259955814420?s=46 New India Assurance’s Journey under Special Campaign 4.0
https://x.com/karnatakagbank/status/1850032263888556521 Karnataka Gramin Bank-Customer
https://x.com/KeralaGBank/status/1850868492821504199 Nukkad Nataks and FLCs conducted by Kerala Gramin Bank
https://x.com/AGV_Bank/status/1843874397708529802 Street Play on swachhata organized -Assam Gramin Vikash Bank
https://x.com/PSBIndOfficial/status/1848644575830937933 Punjab & Sindh Bank-Waste to Art
https://x.com/centralbank_in/status/1850764609533235540 Central Bank of India-Staff
https://x.com/sidbiofficial/status/1847161444132929847 SIDBI-Staff & Customer
https://x.com/canarabank/status/1849345775773336025 Canara Bank-Customer
https://x.com/MyIndianBank/status/1848368703328620673 Indian Bank- Customer
https://x.com/BankofIndia_IN/status/1850848684331946345 Bank of India-Customer
