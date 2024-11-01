Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, successfully concludes Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, and its affiliated organisations successfully completed the one month-long Special Campaign 4.0 with special focus on minimising pendency, and institutionalising Swachhata from 2nd-31st October 2024.

The DFS launched the Special Campaign 4.0 with special impetus on better space management, customer centric initiatives, making the environment clean and green, record management and disposal of scrap.

All the organisations of DFS, Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Public Sector Insurance Companies and other Public Sector Financial Institutions like NABARD, SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NHB, IIFCL etc. actively participated in the Special Campaign 4.0.

The DFS achieved 100% disposal of all identified Public Grievances, Public Appeals, PMO references and MP References. 11.79 lakh square feet of space has freed and revenue of Rs. 4.50 crore has been earned through scrap disposal. The campaign was conducted in more than 38,500 sites across the country.

Twelve Public Sector Banks and 43 Regional Rural Banks organised Pension Grievances Weeks. In the camps, apart from the grievances registered & redressed, pensioners were also educated regarding submission of online life certificate and door step banking facilities. In more than 52,208 branches across the country approx. 1.45 lakhs pensioners were contacted.

Various videos and static contents were posted on Social media platforms by PSBs and RRBs to spread awareness towards Cyber Security. Safety tips and practices were shared through these educational posts to combat against cyber related frauds.

Highlights & achievements of the Department and its organisations:

Cleanliness Campaigns/Sites/Offices Cleaned: 38,577 Space Freed: 11,79,219.00 sq. ft. Revenue Earned from Scrap Disposal: Rs. 4,54,53,508.00 Disposal of Public Grievances: 9,725 Disposal of Public Grievances Appeals: 2,378

The DFS sensitised its all organisations to use the opportunity of Special Campaign 4.0 to enhance customer interface and to undertake citizen centric initiatives. The organisations of DFS, being in the financial services sector, were conveyed to undertake the activities like Financial Literacy campaigns, Registration/Updation of Nomination in bank accounts, Activating Dormant Accounts, Renewal of Locker Agreements, Disposal of Pending Claims etc. The achievements during the Campaign on these parameters are as follows:

Financial Literacy Camps organised: More than 510 locations across the country. Number of Dormant Accounts Activated- 79.97 lakh. Number of Accounts in which Nomination Updated: 29.02 lakh. Number of Locker Agreements Renewed- 1.10 lakh. LIC of India settled 12.77 lakh unclaimed policies and settled claims of more than 10,742 cr.

All the activities undertaken by organisations were regularly posted on various social media platforms. More than 1,000 posts were made during the campaign. As part of the initiative, customers of various organisations, staff members, senior management & head of organisations also gave feedback about the initiatives during the campaign on various social media platforms.

